10 Rising Style Stars To Watch In 2025

Any celebrity in 2024 can wear nice clothes, thanks to the teams of stylists and creative directors who help shape them into modern pop stars and actresses. But how does one go from simply showing up in a dress to “having that sh*t on?” We recently crowned the 11 best-dressed people of 2024, but there’s still so much fashion to talk about.

Below, we’ve selected ten famous people who got rave reviews in our Slack channels and group chats, and are poised for an even brighter 2025. Our list of emerging style stars shouldn’t be considered an “honorable mentions” list, but rather a closer read of the people whose stars are on the rise — and who will surely be in more front rows and fashion campaigns by this time next year.

Doechii

The “Swamp Princess” has always been well-dressed, but the last few months have seen Doechii rise to a full-fledged fashionista. With assistance from stylist Sam Woolf, the “Denial Is A River” rapper was our inaugural One Great Look recipient in Miu Miu. Along with the world’s most covetable brand, she’s dressed in New York staples like Thom Browne, Christopher John Rogers, and Luar. We’re eagerly anticipating what mood she channels at the Grammys in February, where she has four nominations. Whatever she wears next, it’ll be high fashion and a modern character study that only she can pull off.

Úrsula Corberó

The Spanish actress first turned my head this year at the Venice Film Festival, where she wore fringed Bottega Veneta and fur-trimmed Prada, and claimed a spot in our One Great Look series in another textured look from Simone Rocha. She’s primed to break through into the American mainstream with a role in The Day of the Jackal on Apple TV+, and she’s making more buzzy fashion moves on my social media feeds with the help of stylist Helena Tejedor.

Yseult

With a refined color palette of black, white & blue, Yseult made waves this year. The French singer buddied up with Paris-based brands like Balenciaga, whose show she attended in all black, and Dior, who dressed her for both the Olympics closing ceremony and Cannes, where she was one of the best-dressed folks of the whole event in a custom Bar jacket and tilted hat plucked straight from old Hollywood. She knows how to dress her body — and do it very expensively, we might add.

Angèle

Another French darling who also performed at the Olympics finale in all black. While Yseult’s got Dior and Balenciaga behind her, Angèle is a Chanel girl through and through, attending at least three different runways for the brand this year in as many unique looks. Her denim overalls were right in step with the breast-forward style set at couture week, while her cutesy coordinating separates in Hong Kong showed off her sweet side.

Alex Consani

Miss Mawma isn’t new to the fashion scene, but her red-carpet style has evolved tenfold this year. She wore fresh-off-the-runway Mugler to an event mere days after the brand’s show, plus attended the Oscars and the Fashion Awards, where she picked up the Model of the Year trophy in custom Dilara Findikoglu that was sexy and a brilliant way to show off her award-winning legs. Her statuesque frame and close relationships with designers like Grace Ling and Jacquemus make picking out these event outfits easier than saying “Well, yes!”

Sophie Thatcher

The Yellowjackets actress is entering the music scene and making strides in the fashion world, dressing in celeb fave Saint Laurent at the Emmys and a hooded Dion Lee confection at TIFF. Her goth-lite take enhances her coloring and evokes a more classic take on red-carpet dressing that’s bewitching to watch.

Maika Monroe

Monroe captured our hearts and tickled our funny bones in Longlegs this summer, and she worked with Chloe & Chenelle — the styling duo who also call Lady Gaga and Olivia Rodrigo clients — this year. They turned up the sex factor to 11 for Monroe’s appearances: She turned it out in Courrèges at a Longlegs premiere and showed off her own set of legs walking out of the Bowery Hotel.

Myha’la

The one-named actress is a Miu Miu girl, wearing the brand almost exclusively for all her public outings this year. That doesn’t mean her range is limited. One minute, she’s a disco-ball vision in silver for the Industry Season 3 premiere, and the next, she’s in librarian drag for a SAG-AFTRA conversation. Her best accessories, though, are her dagger-sharp cheekbones, microscopically thin eyebrows, and signature pixie cut.

Ryan Destiny

Destiny’s fashion also catapulted her into our worldview with fierce ‘fits created with stylist Scot Louie, like a draped fire-red Zuhair Murad dress and a cutout suit dress from indie darling Oude Waag. Her refined sensibility is perfect catnip for red-carpet fashion, which will only be in more demand as she books more projects.

Ella Hunt

Even though Hunt’s major role this year is in a duo of Western movies, her fashion speaks more to her British upbringing. Her barely there Fendi gown at Cannes was awe-inspiring, and her Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress at the Academy Museum Gala showed balance between sex appeal and glamor. She also knows how to have fun: See her cornflower-blue Miu Miu dress that’s Capote-swan demure but fashion-y enough to capture insider attention.