Maika Monroe Gets In On Fashion's Boob Obsession With Two Gothic Bombshell Looks

Scream queen Maika Monroe is gearing up for the release of her latest movie, Longlegs, which comes out July 12. It’s already being called “the most terrifying horror movie of 2024,” and if Monroe’s filmography is any indication (It Follows, Greta, Watcher), she’ll be making us gasp and jump out of our movie theater seats. On July 8, Monroe translated the movie’s sinister theme to the Los Angeles premiere and afterparty with two boob-forward looks that were not for the faint of heart.

The first look, worn on the red carpet, was a black leather molded bra and cut-out midi skirt set from Courrèges’ fall/winter 2024 collection. Her killer abs were on full display, and she definitely isn’t shy about showing a little skin and cleavage. She let the outfit speak for itself by keeping the accessories minimal yet sparkly, with a massive diamond ring on her middle finger and thin diamond drop earrings. Her razor-sharp contour and a smoky eye sold the va-va-voom factor.

JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

For the afterparty, Monroe slipped into a barely-there corseted mini dress that she finished off with black briefs, sheer black tights, and black satin shoes. This skimpy outfit was fit for a late night soirée, and her confidence was oozing as she showed off her lean figure. Monroe’s looks for the Longlegs press junket, curated by stylist duo Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo, have been business-chic and ladylike in equal doses thus far, with looks from Coperni, Marni, and Shushu/Tong. None have channeled the daring, elusive Hollywood bombshell aesthetic quite like the two she rocked last night, showing off her versatility and undeniable sex factor.