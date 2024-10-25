One Great Look: Úrsula Corberó In Simone Rocha

The act of turning a movie’s press junket into a themed dress-up tour is now almost past the point of cliché: Zendaya wore enough tennis balls to fill a racket for Challengers and Margot Robbie donned enough Barbie pink to dress an entire doll army. But a wink and nudge at one’s current project through clothes can still be done tastefully. See: Úrsula Corberó’s Simone Rocha number with furry jackals across the sheer shift dress, worn to the London premiere of her current project, The Day of the Jackal.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The dress comes from Rocha’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway, which explored the contrast between gothic touches of fur and delicate mesh. Corberó made it her own with a pair of chocolate-brown Ferragamo pumps, Cartier hoops, and a simple glam look, accented by a swipe of burgundy lipstick. It’s equal parts British dark romance and modern red carpet, and comes in a line of drool-worthy looks from Corberó.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Spanish star, she’s been acting her whole life, mostly in her home country. She didn’t break out internationally until her career-shifting turn in the Netflix series Money Heist (La casa de papel). She most recently caught my attention, however, with the confirmation of her high-fashion status via a Loewe perfume campaign and a front-row seat at a Bottega Veneta show. Her working relationship with super-stylist Helena Tejedor has also blossomed in 2024, with Corberó attending Venice Film Festival in Prada and Bottega Veneta, signifying her position as one of Spain’s most stylish actresses who is ready for a global stage.

In Bottega Veneta Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images In Prada Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Corberó stars opposite Eddie Redmayne, who plays The Jackal, and Lashana Lynch in the spy thriller which premieres on Peacock on Nov. 8. If you haven’t seen Money Heist, start there, otherwise tune into The Day of the Jackal and join Corberó’s 20.5 million Instagram followers to keep up with her red-carpet moments.