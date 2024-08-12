Summertime in the city means sweaty backs, social media rants urging people to reconsider using aluminum deodorant, and vacated streets while the posh set head out east. But there was no shortage of parties for the brave souls sticking around to face the heat wave and rain, with rooftop premiere parties and intimate cocktails. Below, scroll through our roundup of party snaps taken everywhere from Canal Street to Orient Point, and even Ibiza.

Gustaf Westman’s Stylish Wine-Glass Soirée

You might recognize Gustaf Westman’s signature Chunky dishes from many a Nara Smith TikTok, but Westman has so much more up his sleeve — including a new wine glass to which the Swedish designer lends his whimsical color sense and style. He brought out some of New York’s finest, including Ella Emhoff and Tina Leung, to Casetta for small bites and sips to commemorate the launch of the stemware, which is (surprise) blobby and pastel.

The O.C. & 21Seeds’ Summer House Party

It’s looking a lot like 2003 up in here. Infused tequila brand 21Seeds tapped Rachel Bilson to front their “Serving Summer” campaign in which she reprised her role from The O.C. To celebrate the 21st anniversary of the landscape-shifting show, 21Seeds fittingly hosted a house party with Bilson including beer pong, tequila cocktails, and a special performance by Phantom Planet of the show’s theme song “California.” I can already picture the opening credits rolling...

CHIMI’s Poolside Rave

Leave it to a Swedish sunglasses brand to throw a banging Ibiza pool party. The island beachside resort El Silencio (no, not that Silencio) was transformed into a mini club for the night, with Luka Sabbat and Fahlberg manning the decks while guests like Anok Yai and Evan Mock picked out sunnies, lounged in customized Chimi robes, and indulged in cups full of loose cigarettes — and many a tequila shot.

Industry’s Post-Premiere Rooftop Hang

On Aug. 5, Max’s hit show Industry had its third-season premiere at New York’s Metrograph Theater. Afterwards, the series’ stars — including Myha’la, Marisa Abela, and Kit Harington — rode the Nine Orchard elevator to the Greenhouse for a night of caviar bumps, Jell-O shots, and fist-pumping to DJ Nancy Whang’s beats.

LoveShackFancy’s Stanley-Collab Beach Party

If you’ve seen LoveShackFancy founder Rebecca Hassel Cohen’s TikTok-viral house tour, then you know she doesn’t do anything half-assed. Her wild Hamptons celebration of her brand’s Stanley-cup collection didn’t skimp on anything either, from floral boat decals to the bespoke beach bar at Duryea’s. Friends of the label, including Candace Bushnell and Kelly Bensimon, enjoyed dinner on the sand and danced with sparklers well into the night.

Rains & Zellerfeld’s Zip Mule Launch

Rains is expanding into footwear and accessories, making them as a brand to watch. To celebrate their second collab with shoemaker Zellerfeld — which resulted in a 3D-printed slide with grippy bottom meant to mimic a rain jacket’s zipper — the two brands invited friends like Pardison Fontaine and Vashtie Kola to their SoHo storefront for a (fittingly) rainy evening of drinks, music, and try-ons of the three different Zip Mule colors.