Every Outfit Selena Gomez Has Worn To Promote ‘I Said I Love You First’

Singer, actress, chef, and makeup expert Selena Gomez was our best-dressed celebrity of awards season, which shocked some of my friends, but we can’t deny it: She’s been looking really good. For her Emilia Pérez press tour, she hit red carpets in Old Hollywood portrait necklines, hourglass gowns, and coiffed hair. She’s done a sartorial 180, however, for the promotion of her album, I Said I Love You First, made in collaboration with her fiancé, Benny Blanco. Where awards season was prim and proper, the week before the album release has been her embracing leather, relaxed outerwear, and one particularly sexy archival pull.

Below, we’re taking a closer look at the ‘fits she’s pulled while in New York appearing on late-night shows, dipping into hard-to-get-into restaurants for dinner, and making exits with Blanco every step of the way.

Her and Benny braved the 10 wings of death for our viewing pleasure, and she kept it casual in a black polo, blue jeans, and Jennifer Fisher hoops.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

On Wednesday, March 19, Selena stepped out in her comfiest jeans and bodysuit. This leather bomber is right in step with our preferred outerwear of the moment, and she dressed it up with heels and chunky hoops.

Backgrid

Later that night, her and Blanco hit up 4 Charles Prime Rib for a midnight snack. Selena wore a roomy pant, a draped coat, and a cheeky Schiaparelli face bag for her West Village outing.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

All dolled up. While Blanco was sure California style was represented, Selena opted for this archival Thierry Mugler stunner from the ‘80s, giving her best Morticia Addams for their appearance on Jimmy Fallon.

Backgrid

Of course Selena wasn’t going to let her vintage Mugler hit the streets, so she changed into this Balmain chain-and-leather skirt suit for the walk between the NBC Studios door and her car.

Finally, on the morning of their album’s release, they hit up The Today Show, where Selena wore a 12,000-euro Schiaparelli corset shirt dress and some Louboutin slingbacks. Not bad for a 5 a.m. call time.