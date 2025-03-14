Selena Gomez’s NSFW "Sunset Blvd" Lyrics, Explained

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are baring their whole relationship to the public on their collaborative album I Said I Love You First, and the latest single is the boldest proof of that yet. After putting out a couple of romantic love songs, the engaged duo took a raunchy turn on “Sunset Blvd,” an ‘80s-inspired synthpop groove filled with cheeky double entendres.

While leaning into breathy, sensual lyrics is nothing new for Gomez, the new track veers into a surprisingly exhibitionist territory, as she coos about “everyone watching” and even the police being called as they make love for the world to see.

The chorus describes Gomez and Blanco’s carnal encounter in the middle of the crowded Los Angeles street:

Holding you naked, middle of Sunset Boulevard / Making you famous, everyone's watching / Bare skin, concrete / They're calling the police / Open arms / Holding you naked, middle of Sunset

Ahead of the release of “Sunset Blvd,” Gomez and Blanco confirmed the track was inspired by their first date, which was at Jitlada Thai Restaurant on Sunset Boulevard. The exhibitionist themes in the lyrics are most likely figurative, meant to describe how every aspect of their relationship has been picked apart by the public since it began.

The most suggestive part of all is the pre-chorus, in which Gomez leans into a pornographic fake-out: “I can't wait to hold it, to hold that / Big, big / Hard... heart!”

For the bridge, Gomez returns to her sultry whisper-pop bag, a trademark of her mid-2010s success, to deliver some of her horniest lyrics of all:

I just wanna touch it, touch it / Try your hardest not to bust it / Give me, give me, love it, love it / Hey, hey, hey / I just wanna touch it, touch it / Try your hardest not to bust it / Give me, give me, how I love your big / Big heart

I Said I Love You First will be released March 21.