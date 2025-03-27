Julia Fox Goes Goth For Heaven’s Y/Project Capsule

With more than one over-60-degree day on the books, people are officially leaving hibernation for the sweaty dancefloors and packed bars they might’ve abandoned due to cuffing season or dislike of cold. Either way, travel and early mornings are on the docket, and fashion is ready to meet the moment with sweat-proof jeans, clubbing-appropriate bags, and retro luggage for nights spent in Bushwick or Barcelona. Keep reading to get a dose of spring-summer style inspiration.

Sweaty Girls, Rejoice: Levi’s Linen+Denim Is Here

Courtesy of Levi's

If you’re anything like me, you can’t bear the thought of wearing your 501s when it gets above 80 degrees and immediately schvitzing upon leaving your house. Levi’s is here for the people who run warm with a proprietary linen-denim blend (linim? denen?) that has the look of regular jeans, but is more drape-y and, most importantly, more breathable.

Heaven Brings Back Y/Project In The Name Of Raving

Indiana @indiana420bitch Indiana @indiana420bitch 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

While Y/Project has winded down operations, that doesn’t mean their influence still isn’t felt across the industry. Heaven by Marc Jacobs was smart to enlist them for a collab of their signature twisted denim, extravagant earrings shaped like strawberries, and a chain-heavy nylon shoulder bag that might make TSA raise their eyebrows. Julia Fox makes the ideal angel of the night with pin-straight black hair and “$lutty girl glam” (her words, not ours).

Julia Cumming Shows Off Miista’s Comfortable Shoes In Paris

Courtesy of MIISTA Courtesy of MIISTA 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The lead singer of Sunflower Bean stomped, ran, and posed on the streets for Miista’s latest campaign, which introduces the ballet sneakers we’re loving and the brand’s other party-ready boots.

Diesel & Hoshi Are Also Rave-Ready

Courtesy of Diesel

Hoshi is Seventeen’s leading man, and one of Diesel’s new starring boys as well alongside Damiano David. He’s releasing a 14-piece capsule with Diesel’s Glenn Martens with of-the-moment party clothing like baggy hoodies, roomy jeans, and a chain-covered bag (this week is rife with them).

Rimowa Goes Old-School & It Feels Right Now

Courtesy of RIMOWA

The supersaturated primary colors of the ‘80s are back. We first spotted them on the new Volkswagon Buzz electric vans, which are adorable, and now Rimowa is bringing back a 1988 archival style in bright shades of blue, yellow, and red for your summer travels. These will look best stowed on an international flight or on the floor of your Mallorca Airbnb.

Loewe Makes It Official With The Proenza Boys

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The rollout process of this latest chain of creative-director switch-ups has been oddly behind the curve, with industry insiders a few chess moves ahead of the press releases and official announcements. Now that Jonathan Anderson has waved goodbye to a decade at Loewe, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have been announced as the new creative directors. This leaves an empty seat at Proenza Schouler in New York, and an antsy Anderson ready for his Dior throne to be vacated.