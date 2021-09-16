The luxury travel brand Rimowa, known for its coveted rolling luggage, dropped a new campaign on Thursday, Sept. 16, with a celebrity-filled cast, including Rihanna. The Fenty mogul stars alongside NBA superstar LeBron James, tennis champ Roger Federer, and music legend Patti Smith.

In the campaign, Rih is serving plenty of travel style inspiration. In the new photos, she’s seen navigating the desert wearing a shearling coat over a knitted halter top and green sunglasses, with a red, hard case Rimowa suitcase in hand. In a separate image, the billionaire baddie also rocks a multicolored ensemble with a fur bucket hat and a white crossbody travel case from the brand. Finding a moment of stillness and solitude is crucial for Rihanna and her never-ending frenetic schedule. (Indeed, this campaign debuts just after her memorable 2021 Met Gala appearance and after party.) “When everything is minimized, you see what’s important,” she said in official statement.

Rimowa’s global campaign captures the star-studded cast as they travel to eight destinations, like Tokyo and New York City. Smith also narrates (and stars in) her first-ever brand campaign with an original poem entitled “Never Still.”

“Inspired by the seismic global changes of the past two years, the ‘Never Still’ campaign’s narrative probes important questions about the new role that travel will play in all of our lives, “ Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, CEO at Rimowa, said in a press statement. “As we look to the future, we follow the example set by our four icons, who have each used this period of pause to recalibrate their expectations and experiences of travel into something even more meaningful. Rimowa has always believed in purposeful travel, a value that carries even more importance today as we move into this exciting next chapter.”

Check out Rimowa’s “Never Still” campaign, starring Rihanna and captured by Gray Sorrenti, below.

Courtesy of Gray Sorrenti/Rimowa

Courtesy of Gray Sorrenti/Rimowa

Courtesy of Gray Sorrenti/Rimowa

Courtesy of Gray Sorrenti/Rimowa

Courtesy of Gray Sorrenti/Rimowa