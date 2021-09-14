The fashion power couple we’ve all been waiting for. Rihanna finally arrived at the 2021 Met Gala red carpet — although two hours later than expected — with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The pop star and business mogul, whose Savage X Fenty designs are being featured at the Met’s Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, wore an all-black Balenciaga look. Draped in a colorful quilt (by Eli Russell Linnetz’s L.A.-based label ERL), Rocky showed off his black tuxedo underneath at the top of the Met Gala steps, followed by a hug from Rihanna. We love love!

In addition to Rihanna’s elaborate outfit, her jewelry was just as over-the-top, including more than 267 carats of Bvlgari high-jewelry and archival diamonds. She layered two necklaces, as well as two matching bracelets, and wore one single dangling earring. Plus, she wore a black ceramic and gold five-carat diamond ring from Nigerian designer Thelma West, which, according to the brand, will be featured as part of Sotheby’s Brilliant and Black exhibition. Rihanna is truly museum-worthy.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna and Rocky have graced the red carpet together. Though the two have only started dating publicly since over the summer, they’ve attended some very fashionable events as a duo, including Paris Fashion Week and the 2019 Fashion Awards in London.

See more of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s 2021 Met Gala looks, below.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images