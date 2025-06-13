Julia Fox’s Latest Fashion-Chameleon Trick? Saintly Dressing

Nobody keeps us on our beauty-and-fashion-related toes more than Julia Fox. The permanent muse is entering her acting era full-force this year, as she told me last November when we caught up at an H&M party: “I realized I love acting. I love the security of it, I love the familial aspect of making movies.” For a handful of Tribeca Film Festival appearances in New York this week, there are no mayonnaise-slinging bags or sumptuous bows. She’s settled into an actorly, holier-than-thou uniform of all-white.

Fox had not one but two films show at New York’s hometown movie festival this week, The Trainer and Fior Di Latte. For The Trainer’s screening, she wore Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen with a luchadore-indebted Piers Atkinson hood and mesh heels. Inside the festival, she switched into an Issey Miyake Virgin Mary gown and Jean Paul Gaultier exaggerated cleat heels.

At The Trainer premiere Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images At the Tribeca portrait studio Bryan Derballa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the opening night of Call Me Izzy Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images At the Fior Di Latte premiere John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Elsewhere in the city, she donned a mini little apron dress (in a very appropriate mozzarella color) and sky-high Lanvin heels for the Fior Di Latte premiere, playing the white vixen to Marta Pozzan’s funereal widow. Fox proved herself ever the patron of New York arts and supported Jean Smart’s Call Me Izzy on Broadway in another saintly look, this time a bow-covered skirt and tank from Nodress. She’s still everywhere, she’s so Julia, but instead of “everywhere” being the set of a Charli XCX video and, say, the Hotel Chelsea, it’s the red carpets of film premieres to support her friend and Presence costar Lucy Liu donning an All-In pearlescent confection.

Maybe her pure, cult-leaning, face-shrouding looks are, as an Italian-American, inspired by the first American pope, or perhaps she’s dropping hints at her next role where she actually plays the Virgin Mary to Tyriq Withers’ Jesus-esque role in Him, which comes out later this year. Either way, we love a method dresser who always keeps us on our toes, and we’re eager to see how else she absents color this summer.