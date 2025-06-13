NYLON’s Slack popped off this week with celebrity beauty looks left, right, and mostly at the beginning of the week with the Tonys, Primavera, the Tribeca Film Festival, and, weirdly, the L.A. premiere of the live-action How To Train Your Dragon (it stars one of the best-dressed nepo babies working today). But while there are a couple of well-made-up faces on the docket — including a swoon-y reference pic for our 2025 brides — hair emerged as the It zone of the past few days.

Charli dug out the flatiron to Birkin-esque effect. Julia Fox, on The Trainer press-mobile, was clearly feeling herself and her loose siren waves. And Doechii took a stand for activism and hope while collecting a BET Award in braids that nearly hit at the calf. The common denominator? Length, length, length.

Ahead, see more very good hair that might persuade you to get your nutrition right. Or start Nutrafol.

Julia Fox’s Waist-Length Waves XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images She might not have grown it herself, but the self-confidence is 100% so Julia (and maybe a fractional amount of Cate Blanchett in Black Bag, as NYLON Style Editor Kevin LeBlanc pointed out).

Charli XCX’s Straight (!) Lengths Courtesy of Saint Laurent Combined with the previous slide and the peasant-y Saint Laurent look, there might just be something long, middle-parted, and ‘70s in the water.

Nico Parker’s Blushing-Bride Makeup PSA for all my 2025 brides: Send this to your MUA. Parker’s MUA Emily Cheng created this diffused, doe-eyed look for a premiere, but the pinky/tawny vibe — and painterly highlight work — would be right at home walking down the aisle.

Cole Escola’s Campy Theater-Kid Tribute Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images We gave the nails the moment they deserve, but the rest — the Bernadette Peters coiffure, the sparkly under-eyes and inner corner, and the soft feline flick, to be precise — should be lingered upon as well.

Doechii’s Midi Braids Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images “Midi” as in skirt — and the impressive hemline height to which the rapper’s ends reach. Like Fox, she might’ve had an assist from extensions, but it’s no less major hair for a major speech.

Whitney Peak’s Toni Braxton Pixie Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Whoa, abs. But then also, whoa, hair in a noteworthy exception to this week’s Rapunzel theme. For a Chanel dinner, the actor (likely) faked a graphic crop that puts her delicate features front and center while staying fully out of the way come steak-frites time.