Fashion freaks and lovers of the unordinary, we can all take a collective sigh of relief: Julia Fox is back on the streets to serve outfit changes. She grabbed the camera flash of many a paparazzi on the evening of Jan. 21 exiting a taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and shortly after, she sat down with Seth Meyers in what we can only describe as ice-skater drag.

Her first look was what we’ve come to expect from her, finessing what it means to toe the line of wearable and “Is that even clothing?” with an all-black ensemble of a shrug puffer, leather corset, strict wool skirt, and a classic pump. Never one to leave an outfit unaccessorized, she grabbed an enormous chunk of satin and shrouded her head in it like a bow (after all, her presence is a present) and a patent bag with what appears to be a ballet flat stitched onto the front. Where some would go full corporate baddie, she goes art-school ingenue.

She scurried uptown from one taping to the next for an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and switched it up, firstly by running some gel through her freshly cut short hair, then slipping into an outfit worthy of a Broadway version of Blades of Glory. She wore a halter-neck polo shirt with sheer paneling and a simple pair of tight white briefs, all wrapped in a sumptuous fur jacket, and in a total commitment to the bit, a pair of Dsquared2 ice-skate heels from the brand’s infamous Fall/Winter 2011 show.

When she sat down to chat with Meyers, she also couldn’t help but gush over her bag, a Chopova Lowena studded number that, in partnership with Hellman’s, perfectly holds a bottle of mayo. In her interview, she expounded on the function (and important message) the purse conveys: “I feel like in the last couple years mayonnaise has really gotten a bad rap, and I’m one to stand up for the underdog. Mayo is coming back for 2025, everybody!”

Not only is she helping out the egg industry with her unflagging endorsement of the divisive condiment (bye bye, aiolis), but she’s bringing her quirk back to our phone screens all in the name of promoting her new Steven Soderbergh movie, Presence. As she lamented to me during our interview at Charli XCX’s H&M afterparty last fall, she’s been busy, but now she’s prepared to give us what we want. Consider us sat and ready, Ms. Fox.