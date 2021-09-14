India Roby
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Rihanna attends a Met Gala afterparty at DAVIDE on September 13, ...
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Fashion

All Of The 2021 Met Gala After-Party Outfits

The night wasn’t over just yet.

fb
tw

Following right after New York Fashion Week and the 2021 VMAs, there’s no better way to start the week off than with the 2021 Met Gala. After being postponed and eventually canceled last year due to the pandemic, the “Super Bowl of Fashion” finally returned on Monday, Sept. 13, and it was definitely one for the books, to say the least. But the night didn’t just end after the star-studded red carpet affair. The 2021 Met Gala after parties — and the celebrity outfits — were its very own fashion thing, as well.

With the Met Gala’s red carpet theme of “American Independence,” each attendee rocked their version of what American fashion entailed including looks from Normani’s Valentino ensemble to Zoë Kravitz’s rhinestone gown from Saint Laurent. But when it came to the after-parties, which were all separately hosted by Rihanna, Justin Bieber, LaQuan Smith, and Pyer Moss, to name a few, the celebrations continued well into the early morning.

Of course, plenty of outfit changes were involved, from our favorite fashion couples — Ri and A$AP Rocky; Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly; and the Biebers — to Billie Eilish switching out from her Old Hollywood glam look to a more comfortable all-black ensemble. Ahead, see all of our favorite 2021 Met Gala after-party looks, and be sure to check back for more.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Backgrid

Rih wore a black tee from Re/Done with a sheer couture skirt from Balenciaga and jewelry by Nikos Koulis. By her side, A$ap Rocky wore an ERL ‘fit.

Kacey Musgraves

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Shutterstock

Fox wore a fiery red mini dress from Dundas x Revolve collection.

Kim Kardashian

Shutterstock

Wearing Balenciaga.

Zoë Kravitz

BACKGRID

Billie Eilish

Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner

Shutterstock

Wearing Givenchy.

Megan Thee Stallion

BACKGRID

Lorde

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Wearing Bode.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

BACKGRID

Hailey wore an-all Saint Laurent ensemble. Justin rocked a black tee and loose-fitted denim jeans.

Hunter Schafer

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Kehlani

Shutter Shock / Andrew H. Walker

Wearing a custom suit from Aliétte.

Lil Kim

Courtesy of BFA

Sza

BACKGRID

Wearing a denim corset with a black mini skirt and boots by Thom Browne.

Timothée Chalamet

Shutterstock

Wearing Haider Ackerman, Rick Owens, Cartier, and Converse.

Ciara

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Karlie Kloss

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Cordae and Naomi Osaka

Courtesy of BFA

Kim Petras

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Wearing Collina Strada.

Tommy Dorfman

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Ben Platt

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Wearing Christian Cowan.

Rickey Thompson and Kerby Jean-Raymond

Courtesy of BFA

LaQuan Smith

Jeff Schear/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tom Ford.

Harris Reed

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Symone

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Wearing Moschino.

Rachel Zegler

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Wearing Dior.

Dixie D’Amelio

BACKGRID

Wearing Valentino.

Shutterstock

Teyana Taylor

Courtesy of BFA

Grimes

BACKGRID

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber

Shutterstock

Lili Reinhart

Shutterstock

Wearing Christian Siriano.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Shutterstock

Eiza González

Shutterstock

Madison Beer

Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Shutterstock

Tessa Thompson

Shutterstock

Charli XCX

Shutterstock

Maisie Williams

Shutterstock

Lola Leon

Shutterstock

Julia Garner

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Wearing Stella McCartney.

City Girls

Shutterstock

Duckie Thot

Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige

Johnny Nunez

Rosalía

Johnny Nunez

See every red carpet look from the 2021 Met Gala here.