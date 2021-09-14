Following right after New York Fashion Week and the 2021 VMAs, there’s no better way to start the week off than with the 2021 Met Gala. After being postponed and eventually canceled last year due to the pandemic, the “Super Bowl of Fashion” finally returned on Monday, Sept. 13, and it was definitely one for the books, to say the least. But the night didn’t just end after the star-studded red carpet affair. The 2021 Met Gala after parties — and the celebrity outfits — were its very own fashion thing, as well.

With the Met Gala’s red carpet theme of “American Independence,” each attendee rocked their version of what American fashion entailed including looks from Normani’s Valentino ensemble to Zoë Kravitz’s rhinestone gown from Saint Laurent. But when it came to the after-parties, which were all separately hosted by Rihanna, Justin Bieber, LaQuan Smith, and Pyer Moss, to name a few, the celebrations continued well into the early morning.

Of course, plenty of outfit changes were involved, from our favorite fashion couples — Ri and A$AP Rocky; Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly; and the Biebers — to Billie Eilish switching out from her Old Hollywood glam look to a more comfortable all-black ensemble. Ahead, see all of our favorite 2021 Met Gala after-party looks, and be sure to check back for more.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Backgrid Rih wore a black tee from Re/Done with a sheer couture skirt from Balenciaga and jewelry by Nikos Koulis. By her side, A$ap Rocky wore an ERL ‘fit.

Kacey Musgraves BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Shutterstock Fox wore a fiery red mini dress from Dundas x Revolve collection.

Kim Kardashian Shutterstock Wearing Balenciaga.

Zoë Kravitz BACKGRID

Billie Eilish Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner Shutterstock Wearing Givenchy.

Megan Thee Stallion BACKGRID

Lorde BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick Wearing Bode.

Justin and Hailey Bieber BACKGRID Hailey wore an-all Saint Laurent ensemble. Justin rocked a black tee and loose-fitted denim jeans.

Hunter Schafer BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Kehlani Shutter Shock / Andrew H. Walker Wearing a custom suit from Aliétte.

Lil Kim Courtesy of BFA

Sza BACKGRID Wearing a denim corset with a black mini skirt and boots by Thom Browne.

Timothée Chalamet Shutterstock Wearing Haider Ackerman, Rick Owens, Cartier, and Converse.

Ciara BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Karlie Kloss BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Cordae and Naomi Osaka Courtesy of BFA

Kim Petras BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick Wearing Collina Strada.

Tommy Dorfman BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Ben Platt BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick Wearing Christian Cowan.

Rickey Thompson and Kerby Jean-Raymond Courtesy of BFA

LaQuan Smith Jeff Schear/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tom Ford.

Harris Reed BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Symone BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick Wearing Moschino.

Rachel Zegler BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick Wearing Dior.

Dixie D’Amelio BACKGRID Wearing Valentino.

Shutterstock

Teyana Taylor Courtesy of BFA

Grimes BACKGRID

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber Shutterstock

Lili Reinhart Shutterstock Wearing Christian Siriano.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Shutterstock

Eiza González Shutterstock

Madison Beer Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Shutterstock

Tessa Thompson Shutterstock

Charli XCX Shutterstock

Maisie Williams Shutterstock

Lola Leon Shutterstock

Julia Garner BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick Wearing Stella McCartney.

City Girls Shutterstock

Duckie Thot Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige Johnny Nunez

Rosalía Johnny Nunez

