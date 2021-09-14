Fashion
All Of The 2021 Met Gala After-Party Outfits
The night wasn’t over just yet.
Following right after New York Fashion Week and the 2021 VMAs, there’s no better way to start the week off than with the 2021 Met Gala. After being postponed and eventually canceled last year due to the pandemic, the “Super Bowl of Fashion” finally returned on Monday, Sept. 13, and it was definitely one for the books, to say the least. But the night didn’t just end after the star-studded red carpet affair. The 2021 Met Gala after parties — and the celebrity outfits — were its very own fashion thing, as well.
With the Met Gala’s red carpet theme of “American Independence,” each attendee rocked their version of what American fashion entailed including looks from Normani’s Valentino ensemble to Zoë Kravitz’s rhinestone gown from Saint Laurent. But when it came to the after-parties, which were all separately hosted by Rihanna, Justin Bieber, LaQuan Smith, and Pyer Moss, to name a few, the celebrations continued well into the early morning.
Of course, plenty of outfit changes were involved, from our favorite fashion couples — Ri and A$AP Rocky; Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly; and the Biebers — to Billie Eilish switching out from her Old Hollywood glam look to a more comfortable all-black ensemble. Ahead, see all of our favorite 2021 Met Gala after-party looks, and be sure to check back for more.