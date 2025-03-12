Sunflower Bean Does Paris Fashion Week The Rock ‘n’ Roll Way

There’s few rock bands as modern as Sunflower Bean. Lead singer Julia Cumming is not only a genre shapeshifter with her soft yet tough-as-nails voice, she also moonlights as a model. Cumming, along with guitarist Nick Kivlen, took the chance before their whirlwind post-album tour begins to hit up Paris Fashion Week and embrace their rockstar-fashionista lives. Fitting, then, that their second single off their upcoming record Mortal Primetime just dropped. “Nothing Romantic” is, according to the band, about “rejecting the myth of the tortured artist — realizing that the joys of creativity don’t have to come from the lows of misery.”

Their Paris Fashion Week was definitely not a low, with castings, afterparties, dinners with Cobrasnake, plus front-row seats at Ann Demeulemeester and Enfants Riches Déprimés, two brands that encapsulate their vampiric, romantic, and punk energy. They snapped pics for us with friends at shows, cigarette-smoke-filled parties, and Parisian cafés. Scroll on to see how rock bands do fashion week.

Courtesy of Sunflower Bean Nick in the Ann Demeulemeester showroom picking his look to wear to the runway show. He loves to wear a wide leg pant like this on stage, so he was drawn to this look. This ended up being the first and only thing he tried on because it felt so perfect on him.

Courtesy of Sunflower Bean The Ann D seat assignment came with a zine of references for the collection. There were images of music gear, Janis Joplin, and the open road. Very relatable imagery for us.

Courtesy of Sunflower Bean At the Ann Demeulemeester show with our friend TJ. He’s in the NYC psych rock band, GIFT, who we are touring with in May & June. A fashion show can be like the backstage area of a festival; you run into so many friends.

Courtesy of Sunflower Bean This was taken in an underground club during the Ann D afterparty. Had to make sure the Kiki boots weren’t getting wine and cigarette ash all over them while on the dance floor. There was a rumor I took a tumble at the party, but that must have been another obscenely tall woman.

Courtesy of Sunflower Bean The best thing about Paris is starting your day at a cafe. Fresh orange juice and espresso were enjoyed here. Nick and his girlfriend Meka were deciding which museum they should go to that day.

Courtesy of Sunflower Bean I was feeling myself in the back of this car on the way to a runway casting I unfortunately did not book, but regardless, I had a lot of fun taking some selfies on the way there!

Courtesy of Sunflower Bean Outside the Enfants Riches Déprimés show, Courtney (@alwaysjudging) and I shared our love of an extremely tall platform.

Courtesy of Sunflower Bean I bought this velvet striped blazer at a vintage shop during our time in Paris. We styled it out with pins, buttons, a broken watch, and a velvet ribbon. It felt very Mortal Primetime. I wore it to the ERD show.

Courtesy of Sunflower Bean Taking our seats at ERD. The show took place in a school gymnasium and everyone was exploring and taking it in until the moment the show started.

Courtesy of Sunflower Bean Icons only! The rockstar photographers Brad Elterman and The Cobrasnake (Mark) sitting across from us at The 1989.it dinner for TYTM8 x Chlita collab. Hanging out with a bunch of Italians, food, and tights…all things we love!