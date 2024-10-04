The IHEARTCOMIX team knows how to get people together — as the creative agency behind the GUTS Tour Bus Experience that followed Olivia Rodrigo on tour and more of your favorite artist’s immersive experiences, it’s their job, after all. Staying afloat in the ever-changing music industry deserves a party, and celebrate they did with a 20th Anniversary Ball on Oct. 3 at Los Angeles’ Bellwether.

Naturally, they have established quite the loyal family since their inception, who were more than willing to turn up. Boys Noize rolled through, The Dare did a DJ set (that kid really is everywhere, huh?), and of course, NYLON’s favorite documentarian Cobrasnake was there to capture it all. Below, check out the pics he grabbed exclusively for NYLON of the night.

The Dare and Boys Noize

Jackson Walker Lewis and Shannon Wise

Yo Gabba Gabba, Boys Noize, & The Dare

Ian Richard Devaney and Reggie Watts

