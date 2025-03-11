Are you sick of our photo diaries yet? We didn’t think so — but this time, instead of going inside a Place Vêndome hotel room to get ready for Paris Fashion Week, we’re staying close to home and tagging along with Remi Bader, who recently turned 30 with a blowout burlesque bash at Chelsea Living Room.

It wouldn’t be very good journalism to delay mentioning 50 Cent’s performance much longer, which Bader called a “dream come true,” but there’s so much more from the spangly, sexy, high-low night to take in. Ahead, the birthday girl herself recaps her major-milestone celebration from top to bottom — with every espresso martini, Popeyes biscuit, and made-for-her marabou showgirl outfit in between.

Courtesy of Remi Bader Doing emails during glam is very 30 of me, right? For inspiration, we had to channel the theme of the night (burlesque), so Frankie [Calire] did big, wild waves, and Natalie [Lageyre] did Old Hollywood classic vibes. I did get nervous about doing a bold red lip the first time for my party, so we last-minute changed up to a modern glossy lip.

Courtesy of Remi Bader

Setor Tsikudo Obviously had to start the night with a customized “Remi’s Dirty 30” espresso martini

Setor Tsikudo For food and decor, we were channeling things that are very “me,” so obviously, a caviar station from The Caviar Co was a must.

Setor Tsikudo Sofi, Sonia, and Nneoma definitely understood the burlesque-attire assignment

Setor Tsikudo CURTIS FREAKING JACKSON IS IN REMI’S LIVING ROOM, EVERYONE!!!

Setor Tsikudo Is there anything more iconic than Edina and 50 Cent? I think this was literally her dream come true more than mine…

Setor Tsikudo Honestly, I cannot think of a better performer for one’s 30th. I wanted to book him because he's iconic, but everyone was so pleasantly surprised with how much fun he was having, how engaged he was, and how great of a performer he is. He made my night even more special than it already was!

Setor Tsikudo Kozlow blessed us with some bangers on the violin while Little Fax The Machine was DJing. Everyone was loving it.

Setor Tsikudo It was so nice to celebrate with all my favorite people in one room. I love this [photo] of me and one of my best friends, Camille Kostek, who flew back from Switzerland to be there for my birthday!

Setor Tsikudo Was so happy to see friends Adrian and Nigel Sylvester came through!!

Setor Tsikudo Let’s be real — no matter how fancy the night, is we always need a good Popeyes moment.

Courtesy of Remi Bader Time for an outfit change. My custom outfit is from Intimissimi and Undone by Kate. It’s giving “main character energy.”