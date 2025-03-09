Ralph Lauren’s press day during Paris Fashion Week is a homecoming for the Americans who might be a little homesick for the comforts of preppier pastures — or a classic hamburger and fries. The fixture of Americana has an opulent Left Bank townhouse, where Ralph’s — the Parisian equivalent of the Polo Lounge — sits, as well as the Fall/Winter 2025 presentation. 1923 star Julia Schlaepfer is in the French capital for her very first fashion week, and of course her first stop had to be Ralph.

The budding starlet recently got a choppy bob, and for her maiden Paris show experience, she opted for a ‘90s reference almost every man in Brooklyn (myself included) has brought to their barber for her windswept blonde locks. Her outfit was comfortable yet polished, in true Ralph style, and she was sure to wipe off any remaining croissant crumbs before she hit the streets. Below, a very eager American in Paris gave us a peek into her photo dump of the prep process.

Courtesy of Julia Schlaepfer Baby’s first Paris Fashion Week begins :,)

The joy!

This playful Ralph Lauren look putting the biggest smile on my face.

Courtesy of Julia Schlaepfer And from the back!

Courtesy of Julia Schlaepfer Brekkie the French way.

Courtesy of Julia Schlaepfer Bless my glam team🙏🏻 They snatch the bags right out from under my eyes.

Courtesy of Julia Schlaepfer Paris Fashion Week: Chocolate Edition!

Courtesy of Julia Schaepfer I told my hairstylist I wanted to look like Leonardo DiCaprio in the ‘90s and frankly? She delivered.

Courtesy of Julia Schlaepfer Snack for the road.

Courtesy of Julia Schlaepfer Final touches.

Courtesy of Julia Schlaepfer Dreamiest day!! Srsly please pinch me, I’m in Paris.

Courtesy of Julia Schlaepfer It’s so pretty here I can’t stop looking, okay?!

Courtesy of Julia Schlaepfer Ready to rock 🤘🏻