Getting Ready With
The Last Dinner Party Eat Their Way Through Paris Fashion Week
Abigail Morris and Georgia Davies take us through their fruit-filled Saturday at Paris Fashion Week.
Ask any Englishman or Spice Girls lover and you’ll know: British girl bands know how to have fun. The Last Dinner Party is certainly no exception, and after picking up the Best New Artist trophy at this year’s Brits, they rode the high all the way to Paris Fashion Week. Lead singer Abigail Morris and bassist Georgia Davies took the Eurostar over to France for a sunny Saturday traipsing around Paris, with the Vivienne Westwood show in the morning and McQueen’s goth couture closing out the evening.
The duo were sure to snaps some pics of their street style, where in true British fashion style, they embodied Absolutely Fabulous’ Patsy and Eddie. They grabbed a meal en plein air in between shows — and a cluster of grapes at the Victorian-style feast that was the McQueen afterparty. Keep scrolling to see how punk-rock Brits take over Paris.
Coucou!
Secured the bag.
POV: we’re watching you walk the Vivienne Westwood runway.
Patsy...
... and Eddie.
What we eat in a day: PFW edition.
On bouffe!
Happy to be in Paris!!!!!
Vampires’ night out for McQueen.
We saw you across the room over the bountiful fruit table at the McQueen afterparty and loved your vibe…