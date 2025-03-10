The Last Dinner Party Eat Their Way Through Paris Fashion Week

Ask any Englishman or Spice Girls lover and you’ll know: British girl bands know how to have fun. The Last Dinner Party is certainly no exception, and after picking up the Best New Artist trophy at this year’s Brits, they rode the high all the way to Paris Fashion Week. Lead singer Abigail Morris and bassist Georgia Davies took the Eurostar over to France for a sunny Saturday traipsing around Paris, with the Vivienne Westwood show in the morning and McQueen’s goth couture closing out the evening.

The duo were sure to snaps some pics of their street style, where in true British fashion style, they embodied Absolutely Fabulous’ Patsy and Eddie. They grabbed a meal en plein air in between shows — and a cluster of grapes at the Victorian-style feast that was the McQueen afterparty. Keep scrolling to see how punk-rock Brits take over Paris.

Courtesy of Abigail Morris & Georgia Davies Coucou!

Courtesy of Abigail Morris & Georgia Davies Secured the bag.

Courtesy of Abigail Morris & Georgia Davies POV: we’re watching you walk the Vivienne Westwood runway.

Courtesy of Abigail Morris & Georgia Davies Patsy...

Courtesy of Abigail Morris & Georgia Davies ... and Eddie.

Courtesy of Abigail Morris & Georgia Davies What we eat in a day: PFW edition.

Courtesy of Abigail Morris & Georgia Davies On bouffe!

Courtesy of Abigail Morris & Georgia Davies Happy to be in Paris!!!!!

Courtesy of Abigail Morris & Georgia Davies Vampires’ night out for McQueen.