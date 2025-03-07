Instead of the retro throwbacks celebrities have been favoring as of late, the glam we’ve spotted during March is leaning more futuristic. Think: otherworldly makeup looks, pops of neon, and avant-garde hairstyles. And, at the epicenter of all the buzzy beauty discourse is Paris Fashion Week F/W 2025.

At Acne Studios, Doechii tied her hair into flowing space buns with braided details, while Chappell Roan sat front row at Rick Owens with her face painted in an alien-like pattern. Doja Cat couldn’t not attend the Schiaparelli runway without taking a beauty risk, so she posed for photos with dramatic yellow eyeshadow extending from her temples to the bridge of her nose. And, Pom Klementieff arrived at Rabanne with her signature platinum hair slicked-down (the better to show off her dramatic winged liner), complete with a splash of neon yellow at her roots.

Read on for the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Doechii’s Braided Space Buns Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Looking like a modern Princess Leia, Doechii swapped her signature waist-length cornrows for two fluffy space buns that framed her face with a braided detail around the hairline — a perfect complement to the schoolgirl vibe of her plaid ensemble.

Chappell Roan’s Alien Eyeliner WWD/WWD/Getty Images To match the reflective silver of her Rick Owens gown, the singer opted for dotted eyeliner on her forehead and cheeks with a dramatic double wing framing her eyes. The avant-garde use of eyeliner makes it perfect for the creativity of festival season (we’ll be following her makeup artist, Andrew Dahling, for more inspiration).

Doja Cat’s Mustard Cut-Crease Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Outside of Schiaparelli, Doja Cat sported her signature angular brows complemented by dark yellow eyeshadow and a stark-black cut crease. Extending the shadow from her temple to her nose helps to raise the eyes and cheeks for a lifted appearance.

Gigi Hadid’s Old Hollywood Bob Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid made a strong case for going gray by attending the Le Grand Dîner du Louvre in a sleek, silvery bob; the cool-toned hair color instantly takes the look from retro to futuristic.

Danai Gurira’s Jumbo Twists Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the same event, Danai Gurira matched her hair to her spiraled Iris van Herpen gown, debuting large twists gathered into a half-up half-down style. This protective style is perfect for the spring — it’s easy to maintain, and won’t feel hot and heavy on warmer days.

Ice Spice’s Futuristic Hair River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images A modern-day Leeloo from The Fifth Element, Ice Spice walked the Off-White red carpet in a bright-orange bob with bangs, styled into wet waves — a look that felt more edgy and editorial compared to the singer’s usual glam (and we’re here for it).

Pom Klementieff’s Neon Roots Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock At the Rabanne show, Pom Klementieff painted her white-blonde roots neon yellow. This is the perfect way to experiment with a new color without fully committing.