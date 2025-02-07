Gabbriette Brings Back Hot-Pink Blush

After a January that felt 10 years long, February has finally arrived in full force — and the girls have been busy. From pre-Oscars galas to NYFW parties, your favorite celebs have been turning up and turning out with their hair and makeup — from Gabbriette’s draped ‘80s blush at YSL’s Candy Club bash to Precious Lee’s sky-high ‘90s pony. On the opposite coast in Los Angeles, Teyana Taylor went for ‘20s jazz swirls and Kim Kardashian debuted a ‘60s bob. Sensing a theme? Yes, the beauty looks this week were decidedly retro — and we’re not just talking about Mikey Madion’s Audrey Hepburn-inspired updo (a subtle bid to play the actress in a future biopic, perhaps?).

Keep scrolling to see the best vintage-inspired beauty looks of the week.

Kim Kardashian’s Flippy Bob Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images At the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian donned a side-parted black bob with flipped-out ends and long, Twiggy-like lashes in a nod to ‘60s mod.

Teyana Taylor’s Josephine Baker Waves Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the same event, Teyana Taylor arrived with 1920s jazz waves peeking from under her intricate gold headpiece. To recreate the look, try the Mizani Styling Foam Hair Mousse to keep your swirls in place.

Mikey Madison’s Breakfast At Tiffany’s Chignon Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Across the pond, Mikey Madison posed with her Critics' Circle Film Award in an Audrey Hepburn-esque updo — the perfect complement to the understated elegance of her vintage-looking Simone Rocha gown.

Gabbriette’s Hot Pink Flush Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Gabbriette’s the poster child for the ‘90s grunge aesthetic, but at YSL’s Beauty Candy Club, she went back another 10 years and opted for bubblegum-pink blush and big hair.

Precious Lee’s Textured high Pony Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images Meanwhile, supermodel Precious Lee was giving ‘90s Janet Jackson with an ultra-high ponytail and a cascade of natural waves.

Winnie Harlow’s Year 2000 Updo MediaPunch / BACKGRID Winnie Harlow stopped for a photo op at the Empire State Building in full Y2K mode — slicked-back hair with face-framing strands and a spiky bun.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘70s Waves Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images The queen of the sleek updo, Anya Taylor-Joy went in a different direction and wore her hair in ‘70s flower child waves and a single mini-braid in the streets of New York. Very Lana of her.