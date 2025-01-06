Lana Del Rey Is Margaret Qualley’s Hair Fairy Godmother

In things we just found out, Margaret Qualley and Lana Del Rey are friends — and close enough friends for one to recommend a hairstylist to the other for a major red-carpet event.

In a Jan. 6 Instagram post, the Substance actor revealed the unlikely story behind how her teased Golden Globes megaponytail came to be: Presumably in search of some LDR-esque “Hollywood glamour,” as she said in a recent interview about her Chanel-supplied outfit, she went straight to the source. Del Rey pointed her toward celebrity hairstylist Anna Cofone, who’s responsible for the singer’s signature waves and “closer to God” volume. “Dear @honeymoon thank you for suggesting @annacofone,” Qualley wrote in the caption. “I’ll take all the Lana fairy dust I can get.”

To complete the look, Cofone shared that she used a combination of Authentic Beauty Concept products like the Glow Spray Serum, Airy Texture Spray, Working Hairspray, Hand and Hair Light Cream, and Hydrate Smoothing Cream with heat tools by TYMO.

The result was Qualley’s espresso-brown hair cinched at the crown (and decorated with a jeweled headband) while the lengths were left cascading down her back in elegant ripples — total “Lust for Life” energy. The look was finished with radiant skin, flushed cheeks, and feathered brows by makeup artist Tyron Machhausen.