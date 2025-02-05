The winter schedule is as follows: sleep in January, party in February. While a few art soirées convinced us to brave the single-digit temperatures and do some laps around circular bars, fashion has largely been waiting for Fashion Month to kick it off. From what we can tell, everyone’s ready: The parties are bopping despite New York Fashion Week not officially starting until Feb. 6. The Fall/Winter show weeks are usually quieter than those in September, mostly due to unfavorable weather, but we’re still hitting the town in the name of bringing you gossip from corner booths, pictures from sweaty dance parties, and otherwise excellent fashion off the runway.

Marc Jacobs Brings Madness To Monday Night

Marc Jacobs’ madcap dollhouse show was on Feb. 3, not technically on the schedule but the week’s kickoff nonetheless. After the show, friends of the brand like Delaney Rowe, Dara, and Aquaria shuffled into the first of many parties at The Manner in Soho, the hottest new arrival in World of Hyatt’s ever-growing profile. Memphy and The Frost Children spun enough thumping beats to keep everyone around well into the evening.

Memphy Deonté Lee Aquaria, Dara Deonté Lee Delaney Rowe Deonté Lee The Frost Children Deonté Lee 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

LuisaViaRoma Does Good With Choice Works

One of the buzziest openings last NYFW was Italian retailer LuisaViaRoma’s NoHo flagship, and the space is host to many a party during the week. To set sails on another season, they hosted “Choice Works,” a silent auction/cocktail curated by a Simone Rocha-clad Bianca Jebbia alongside Marilyn Minter and Laurie Simmons with all proceeds directly supporting Planned Parenthood of Greater New Year. Participating artists includes Sarah Sze, Chloe Wise, and Joan Jonas, and participating attendees included lots of art-and-fashion-world folks, including a pillbox-hat-wearing Sarah Hoover. The online portion of the auction goes live on Feb. 6 here.

Bianca Jebbia Mike Vitelli/BFA.com Alyssa Coscarelli, Amrit Tietz Mike Vitelli/BFA.com Fiffany Luu Mike Vitelli/BFA.com Sarah Hoover Mike Vitelli/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Paloma Elsesser Raises Cash For Los Angeles & Breaks In A New Hotspot

Another Monday night celebration that was packed with the girls, this time in honor of Elsesser’s dreamy Brooklyn townhouse landing on the cover of AD. The purpose of the night was threefold: 1) to raise money for the California wildfire relief efforts in conjunction with CFDA Cares ($4,000 was the evening’s total), 2) to give industry insiders a taste of Cafe Zaffri, the restaurant at soon-to-be-opened members club The Twenty Two, and 3) for Elsesser to stunt in vintage Junya Watanabe sourced by Otherling, a styling platform launching in April.