Art, Sundance & Spanx: The Week In Party Photos

The slowest month in fashion and entertainment is coming to a close, and the last week of January was a little amuse-bouche of what’s to come during Fashion Month. We had many an occasion to step out in New York, with the Whitney Art Party bringing out a crowd that defied the cold and rain to make it, plus Sundance raged on through the snow with a host of events. Between Couture Week in Paris and the Utah-based film festival, stars had lots to pack for — and pose for. Keep reading to see who ended up where.

Sundance & World Of Hyatt Bring Fun To Park City

While we tracked the fashion of Sundance, replete with lots of tights and winter boots, there were also some happenings not to be missed. The official hotel sponsor of the film festival hosted a series of events, including a book signing for Peter Hujar’s Day in celebration of the biopic of the same name. At the hotel’s space on Main Street, they also threw a Standard-themed bingo and had Questlove DJ, because when one of the best musicians in the world is in town, why not?

Ben Whishaw, Ira Sachs, Rebecca Hall & Linda Rosenkrantz Gonzalo Marroquin/Shutterstock Rebecca Hall & Linda Rosenkrantz Gonzalo Marroquin/Shutterstock Questlove World of Hyatt Gonzalo Marroquin/Shutterstock 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Whitney Art Party Was 1975 Meets 2025

Art fans and general party enthusiasts alike braved the gusts coming off the Hudson River to pack inside the Whitney on Jan. 28 for a night of Studio 54-themed revelry in the name of supporting art. Patrons like Mischa Barton and Olivia Palermo joined cool girls like Quil Lemons, Jessel Taank, and Gia Kuan to sneak one last glance at the fantastic Alvin Ailey exhibit on the fifth floor, smell Aesop’s newest perfume on the third, and enjoy genuinely delicious passed bites on the ground floor. The Muses and Jenny Albright ensured the tunes matched the energy of the disco-ball sculpture all night.

Jason Lowrie Mischa Barton Jason Lowrie Deonte Lee Quil Lemons, Hannah Gottlieb-Graham, Killian Wright-Jackson Jason Lowrie 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Tiffany & Co. Celebrates Titan Line With Titans Of Couture

Pharrell’s spiky rework of the brand’s jewelry resulted in the Titan line, which is now available for purchase — and was spotted all over the celebratory dinner at the Plaza Athenée on people like Dua Lipa, Rachel Sennott, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Paloma Elsesser, who all wore their best black dresses (or camo, in Elsesser’s case).

Callum Turner, Dua Lipa Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Taylor Russell Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Anya Taylor-Joy Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Ashley Graham, Paloma Elsesser, Dua Lipa Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Spanx Celebrates Denim — With A Little Help From L’Enchanteur

Did you ever think the brand behind your tummy-tucking girdles could make jeans? Spanx just launched ReDefine Denim, which grab and lift your legs where you want yet still feel like denim. They brought out the twin sisters behind L’Enchanteur, Dynasty & Soull Ogun, to celebrate not only the jeans, but also the beginning of a partnership between the two brands. In true New York fashion, singer Kathryn Gallagher gave an impromptu performance for guests, broken hand and all.