It’s All Love Between Winona Ryder & Pandora

February came and went in the blink of an eye, it’s almost hard to believe we’re still in the same month as New York Fashion Week and our blowout NYLON Nights party. As we head fully into spring, a few campaigns of note are still rolling out this week, and the glitterati are still sitting front-row for shows in Milan, and soon enough, Paris. Keep reading to see some excellently executed fashion campaigns, plus a dispatch from Italy.

Parker Posey Gets Down With Gap

Courtesy of Gap

The industry is finally coming around to the quirkiest actress we know and love, who’s also currently dividing viewers with her fully committed Southern accent on The White Lotus. If you can’t get down with that, you can surely get down with her mom dancing for Gap in excellent chinos and striped T-shirts.

Milan Dispatch: Fur Isn’t Going Anywhere

Clara McGregor for Fendi WWD/WWD/Getty Images Prada Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Marni Courtesy of Marni Tracee Ellis Ross for Marni Courtesy of Marni 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Oh, and Tracee Ellis Ross returned to the runway for Marni in a scorching-hot yellow maxi dress.

It’s A Lovefest Between Pandora & Winona Ryder

Craig McDean Craig McDean 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The legendary screen star shows off the brand’s best lab-grown diamonds and some of our favorite BE Love Charms in the newest edition of the BE Love campaign.

Alex Consani Secures A Desk Job With Aritzia

Courtesy of Aritzia Courtesy of Aritzia Courtesy of Aritzia Courtesy of Aritzia 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Now that’s what we call corporate fish! The collection not only gets us eager to return to the office, but also makes us consider getting dressed up for just about anything these days.

Noah & Barbour Go Ten Toes Down On The Barn Jacket

Courtesy of Noah

Noah’s third linkup with the storied English outerwear experts brings the signature jacket silhouette back in classic black and springy mint, just in time for the first fake dose of spring weather in New York.

Sophie Elgort Brings Her Photoshoots To Television

Arthur Elgort Sophie Elgort Nile Rodgers Sophie Elgort Rita Moreno Sophie Elgort Skylar Brandt Sophie Elgort 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The daughter of infamous photographer Arthur Elgort has a unique style, and for All Arts, she’s taking viewers inside some of her sessions to capture the essence of the photographer-subject dynamic in Portrait Mode with Sophie Elgort. In four separate episodes, she lenses producer Nile Rodgers, the EGOT-winning Rita Moreno, principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre Skylar Brandt, and her own father. Check out all the episodes on the channel’s YouTube.