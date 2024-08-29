Winona Ryder’s Red-Hot Jimmy Choo Campaign & More Fashion News You Missed

Ask any fashion person if they’re excited for fall, and 99% will enthusiastically say yes. Autumn means outerwear, layers, and shopping for on-trend transitional pieces. Before the one last long weekend of the summer, fashion and sport brands are offering updates on vintage classics, dropping campaigns, and rolling out new jacket silhouettes. Below, see what news you might’ve scrolled past on your feed this week.

Winona Ryder’s Black, White, & Red All Over For Jimmy Choo

Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

No actress defines the angular, androgynous beauty of the ‘90s quite like Winona Ryder, whose visage has fronted many photoshoots (including for this publication’s cover). In honor of the movie on everyone’s mind, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Jimmy Choo tapped Ryder to star in their fall campaign wearing black and red, not unlike the looks Ryder and Jenna Ortega just coincidentally wore on the Venice Film Festival red carpet.

Nike, Yoon’s Way

Courtesy of Nike

The U.S. Open has officially commenced, and Naomi Osaka’s frilly, bow-covered Nike kit caught our attention for not only being the cutest set to hit Arthur Ashe Stadium in a minute, but also because it was designed by Yoon Anh, the mastermind behind the brand Ambush and frequent Nike collaborator. Osaka’s ‘fit is one-of-one, but luckily Anh and Nike also dropped a collegiate-inspired curation of pieces that bring the tennis styles of the ‘70s to the current day.

Dorsey’s New Blues

Courtesy of Dorsey

Dorsey is a jewelry brand keeping the necks of the fashion girls stacked with lab-grown diamonds set on well-priced necklaces. Their new line of rivière styles features this turquoise option that is offset by a single diamond for that extra shimmer to catch the light of the dance floor.

Fall’s Barn Jacket Bonanza

The Internet’s favorite “soft life” girl Paige Lorenze just brought her New England-style clothing brand Dairy Boy to New York via a Soho pop-up, and the cropped barn jacket was the runaway winner of the collection. The craze for the workwear silhouette started with Prada’s spring/summer 2024 runway, where Mrs. Prada sent out distressed Carhartt-esque takes on the farmhand classic. It’s found its way to more affordable outlets: When I was shopping on 5th Avenue this week, virtually every store I entered had their take on the barn jacket, from J.Crew to Uniqlo and Zara, cementing its status as the staple for fall 2024.