H&M Wants You To Channel Your Inner ‘White Lotus’ Rich Lady In Caftans & Crochet

The hype for Season 3 of The White Lotus is as palpable as the Thai humidity. We’ve gotten a taste of the cast’s red-carpet fashion, a rather excellent afterparty look from Lisa, and on top of it all, a bevy of collections inspired by the new season of mayhem (and Parker Posey speaking with a Southern drawl). Our favorite offering, though, is H&M’s vacation-ready capsule created in partnership with the show’s costume designer, Alex Bovaird, which is the beginners’ guide to tropical vacation style.

For a legacy television show that offers both a peek into luxury relaxation and high-stakes drama, the collection was sure to offer both. Bovaird tells NYLON exclusively her inspiration for the collection was to “create a capsule collection that fans could pack for their own resort adventures. Dress up, be bold, and experience the magic and allure of The White Lotus.”

The capsule imagines vacation-goers in light babydoll dresses, sweeping patterned caftans and flare pants, and some crochet sets. There’s swimwear for those beachfront pictures (and being comatose by the pool), plus sunglasses to hide both hangover-induced bags and ogling eyes. H&M creative director Ann-Sofie Johansson is into the drama: “I believe that as a person, you are more daring on vacation; you can have a different persona, and you communicate that in the way you dress.”

While you won’t hopefully be channeling a “different persona” to hide out in a hotel and get away with murder, the H&M capsule is ideal for any warm-weather travels you have in mind to escape the wind chill and slush of the winter. Start tracking those flight prices now for a little reprieve — and an opportunity to channel your favorite television show in a new environment. The third season of The White Lotus premieres on Sunday, Feb. 16, and the collection drops on Feb. 20 on hm.com.