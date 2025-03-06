The Rising Stylists You Need To Know In 2025

It takes a village — not only to make movies and art, but to get celebrities looking as close to human perfection as possible. If you’ve ever watched a “get ready with me” video, you’ve seen the hordes of people primping and prodding your favorite artist’s favorite artist, making sure they look and feel like the hottest person in the room (and more often than not, they are). We’ve spent time chatting with some of music’s premiere stylists, like the man behind Tyla’s sexy, sultry fashion and Charli XCX’s wunderkind wardrobe king, but today we’re introducing a group you may or may not be familiar with.

The fashion game is not for the faint of heart. Some of the people on our list have been at it for over a decade, and finding the right fit between client and stylist can take years to achieve. However, once two creative minds come together and start firing off looks faster than you can say “Pink Pony Club,” it’s like watching your comfort movie or the first sip of your favorite martini: that sh*t hits. The relationships people like Kylie Jenner, Chappell Roan, and Camila Cabello have built with their fashion team speak to their commitment to glamour, and trust in the people who work for them.

We track celebrity style with the precision and hunger of true fashion fiends (which we are), and we’re now shining a spotlight on the names behind the curtain. Some names you may be familiar with, some others not, but all are worthy of an Instagram follow and a round of drag-bar snaps for their commitment to long nights spent steaming dresses, researching emerging designers, and traveling the globe in the name of serving looks. (Everybody say thank you.) Below, see our Rising Stylists Class of 2025.

Katie Qian Courtesy of Katie Qian Star sign: Cancer Coffee order: iced matcha latte Clients: Camila Cabello, Conan Gray, Mark Tuan, Avantika, NIKI, Bella Poarch Years in the industry: 10 Favorite emerging designer: Chopova Lowena “I made it” moment: my first Met Gala Dream client: so many artists that I love! Teyana Taylor, Tierra Whack, Jennie Best piece of advice for young creatives: No amount of clout/recognition is worth your peace Genesis Webb Photo: Lucienne Star sign: Libra Coffee order: Iced oat milk cortado Clients: Chappell Roan, Lisa Favorite emerging designer: Connor O’Grady, Will Somers, and Lala. “I made it” moment: I’ve had moments of validation from people I truly admire like Inez & Vinoodh, and that allows me to know I’m meant to be where I am in the moment. Dream client: I’ve worked with Lady Gaga already, and Chappell is anyone’s dream client creatively. I feel beyond satisfied. Best piece of advice for young creatives: Be delusional, decenter your family if they don’t understand your dreams — they will later.

Sam Woolf Courtesy of Sam Woolf Star sign: Scorpio Coffee order: Iced latte with sugar-free vanilla Clients: Doechii, Jhene Aiko Years in the industry: 10 Favorite emerging designer: I love to work with up-and-coming student designers. “I made it” moment: This year’s 2025 Grammys still makes me want to pinch myself. Dream client: Princess Diana Best piece of advice for young creatives: Take risks, even if they seem crazy, and don’t care what anyone thinks. Mackenzie Rae Grandquist (R) Courtesy of Grandquists Star sign: Virgo Coffee order: An almond, coconut, or pistachio milk cappuccino. Clients: Kylie Jenner is our main girl <3 Years in the industry: 15 Favorite emerging designer: Right now, my girl Lou De Bètoly. “I made it” moment: Our first Met Gala Best piece of advice for young creatives: Challenge your mind to think outside of the box. Step away from any references and let yourself create in an inspiring space. It's only you against you in this world! Marc Eram Courtesy of Marc Eram Star sign: Taurus Coffee order: Iced vanilla latte, but only from Coffee Bean Clients: Kate Hudson, Paris Hilton, Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse, Jesse Jo Stark, Soo Joo Park Years in the industry: Five Favorite emerging designer: Anyone graduating from Central Saint Martins. Dream client: Diane Keaton Best piece of advice for young creatives: Girl, if I can do it, you can.