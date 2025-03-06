Getting Ready With
Sophie Nélisse’s Courrèges Day Involves Baguettes, Balconies & Stirrup Pants
Carb-loading before 10 a.m. like a true Parisian.
While Yellowjackets Season 3 hits airwaves, actress Sophie Nélisse is cosplaying as a Parisian for the week. Her first order of business while in town for fashion week is to see what creative director Nicolas Di Felice of Courrèges has to offer this season (last year, it was bandeaus with seemingly no back). Courrèges’ retro-futuristic runway spectacles are always a morning affair, so front-row attendees are up and at ‘em as the sun rises so as to cure their hangovers and mask their undereye bags. Nélisse was ready early enough to capture exclusive content for NYLON of her outfit from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection, which is an exercise is meshing worlds. It is part horseback-riding gear, part year-3000 eleganza, and totalement Courrèges.
Below, Nélisse was captured in her hotel room, where the requisite preshow carbs were ingested, jewelry was placed on ears and necks, and circular suede bags were lusted over. Keep scrolling to see her take on the balconies, streets, and cars of Paris with ease.
Adding in my Birks staple pieces.
All in the details.
The ‘fit is giving horseback riding, but in the chicest way.
Baguettes and croissants for breakfast (obviously).
The bag... need I say more?
Matchy match.
Paris and its balconies...
Watch me fall off this bench...
... and watch me get crumbs all over this top.
A skirt AND a pant?! Love.
I swear I’m way happier than I look.
Omw, thank you, byyyye!
I’d wear every single outfit.