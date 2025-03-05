Jennie’s Suede Bomber & 4 More Must-Have Items To Buy This Spring

Shopping in 2025 can feel as exhausting as keeping up with Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s drama — that is to say, the juice isn’t worth the squeeze. How is one expected to sift through the noise and find what will work for them? We often pluck outfit equations straight from the runways, plus off a few of our most formulaic-dressing faves like Rihanna and Chloë Sevigny. But, in the spirit of offering hero items for the new season, we’re taking cues from recent outfits as seen while the girls are living their lives.

Whether at the departure terminal of the Incheon International Airport in Seoul or exiting Milan’s most celeb-heavy hotel, these off-duty looks inspired us to power through the 50-page sale section of Ssense and pick out some pieces to incorporate into our lives this spring. Read on to get a case of the shoppies and discover why suede is the must-have material of the season.

A Transitional-Weather-Friendly Suede Jacket

Jennie The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Jennie gave us a taste of her spring fashion with an airport ‘fit from Lemaire, topped off with impractical knee-high boots and a drool-worthy suede bomber jacket. You can preorder her jacket here, or just take notes and pair a sturdy topper with a sheer skirt and some city-stomping footwear. A zip-up style is essential for those 30-degree morning, 55-degree afternoon days.

A Versatile Flat Boot

Amelia Gray Backgrid

Not only are we fond of Amelia Gray’s Hello Kitty tumbler, we’re coveting her suede slouchy shoes from The Attico. A flat boot ensures comfort, the better for 10,000-step days, and can be worn with baggy jeans or midi skirts.

Personality Pants

Anya Taylor-Joy Backgrid Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Backgrid 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

When you’re not letting your tried and true Levi’s mold to your hip shape this spring, consider a funky trouser. Alaïa’s harem pants and Chloé’s bloomers might feel outrageous, but make like Anya and Rosie by keeping the rest of the outfit low-key so you’re not leaning too street-style star.

A Statement Graphic T-Shirt

Alex Consani Backgrid

This one is for the dolls. It’s a tenuous time to be trans in America, with an administration hell-bent on denying their rights and existence. Alex Consani made a subtle statement in Milan with this Conner Ives top; the designer himself wore his “Protect The Dolls” T-shirt for his runway bow at his London Fashion Week show. The demand for the shirt was so overwhelming, he’s producing them and donating all proceeds to Trans Lifeline. If you’re going to wear a graphic T-shirt this spring, make it one worthwhile.

A Daily-Driver Bag

Doechii Backgrid Backgrid 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

There’s so many great handbags on our radar at all times, it’s often hard to hone in on one specific bag that we think you need for 2025. Our only advice? Make it something you can wear with the majority of your ‘fits. Known supersize-bag lover Bella opted for an affordable woven tote, if you’re a schlepper, and Doechii’s Gucci is an ideal size for the phone-keys-wallet-lipgloss kind of days.