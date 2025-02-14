Chloë Sevigny’s Style In 4 Outfit Equations

Chloë Sevigny is not just one of our best-dressed awardees from 2024, she’s one of the best dressers of all time. Her fashion sense has never wavered since she first broke out on the indie-movie scene almost 30 years ago, landing her in countless fashion campaigns and even her own fashion line with Opening Ceremony (IYKYK). One of our favorite things about her is that she wears her closet. Her beloved vintage Filson coat has been a mainstay, along with several handbags, a few skirts, and of course, her shoes. In a world of multiple celebrity outfit changes in one night, seeing someone actually wear their pieces is refreshing. In the spirit of actual style, we’re focusing in on her more recent looks and breaking down four essential Chloe equations.

A Menswear Coat & A Lacy Skirt

A master of balancing tough and dainty, this silhouette is a go-to for her. Whether she’s dressed up for Good Morning America or running errands in Soho, she relies on this combo to hit the pavement.

A Babydoll Dress, A Pointy Pump & A Red Lip

Her legs are really the star of this outfit, but take cues and keep it monochromatic to let the minidress shine. A pop of red on the lip is the only other accessory you need.

A Matching Set & A Deep-Cut Bag

She’s been wearing skirt suits before all the girlies hopped on the trend. Offset the stuffiness of vintage sets with a weird bag, like this four-clasp piece from Fidan Novruzova (who also happen to make the black & white set she’s wearing).

Furry Outerwear, A Head Scarf & A Great Boot

A staple in any cold-weather city girl’s uniform, but Chloë makes it her own by buying her jackets one size bigger in order to get that slouchy, incognito look. A head scarf will also help to keep stray hairs in place (although in her case, it didn’t fend off the paparazzi).