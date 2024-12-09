20 Affordable Bags To Gift (Or Ask For)

A bag as a gift is ultimately as useful as the size and style you’re giving. Is your loved one asking for a micro-mini top-handle bag to keep in line with trends, or are they looking for a new everyday schlepper in an inoffensive color? Either way, you shouldn’t have to receive a flag from your credit card company when purchasing a handbag anyone would be delighted to receive. The market is positively rife with options from both indie brands you’ve never heard of and brands you may associate with your grandma’s purse collection. Everyone’s got the same idea for holiday 2024, though, with brown suede dominating both curated Instagram feeds and shopping pages alike. There’s also the requisite hot-red bags for wearing against your all-black December uniform and some animal-print pieces sure to become a neutral within a few seasons.

Below, we’ve rounded up our 20 favorite handbags, clutches, and one paper-bag-esque shoulder bag that are all under $1,000 while still delivering on quality and proximity to it-girl-ness. Our personal favorites include a sea-foam-green Rabanne purse, Bella Hadid’s exact checkerboard bag, and a pleasingly odd-shaped tote made out of cactus leather.

Gap Vegan Suede Slouchy Tote Bag $69.95 see on gap Brown suede has been everywhere, but has it been $70, ludicrously capacious, and in the shade “chocolate cake brown”? I don’t think so.

JW PEI Harlee Shoulder Bag In Brown Croc $80 $99 see on JW PEI A geometry lesson in the shape of an under-$100 handbag.

Furla Delizia Mini Bag in Black $218 see on furla The name says it all — this confection of a bag is almost cute enough to eat.

Freja Mercer Bag in Oat $290 see on freja When in doubt, keep it classic and in the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy vibe.

Dotthz Red Valerie Bag $350 see on moda operandi My personal favorite and one that is not for the paparazzi-avoidant celebs. If red’s too much, the black and brown options are equally as alluring.

Marc Jacobs The Cheetah Haircalf Mini Dual bag $395 see on marc jacobs A cheeky meow of a purse.

Santos Agave Triangular Tote XL In Green $395 see on santos This cactus-leather tote comes in more colors and sizes for ultimate personality-gift matching.

Simon Miller Mini Puffin Bag In Silver $395 see on olivia If Yayoi Kusama was a bag, it would surely be this bauble top-handle situation.

Sézane Vintage Claud Bag $400 see on sézane A very French bag from the Parisian version of Anthropologie.

Abra Blue Spiked Baguette Bag $417 $695 see on ssense The better to poke your enemies’ eyes out with. (We kid.)

Ganni Dark Burgundy Snake Small Bou Bag $495 see on ganni The texture on this mini little animal-effect bag is worthy of its own ASMR video.

Cult Gaia Caldera Clutch $598 see on cult gaia For the girl who thinks a “chill night” starts at Little Sister.

Longchamp Le Roseau XS Handbag In Orange $620 see on longchamp I know what you’re thinking: an orange bag? In less qualified hands, this color would be too loud, but Longchamp makes it work.

Little Liffner Sprout Tote in Rhum Suede $650 see on little liffner A unique enough suede tote to stand out from the on-trend horde of neutral-wearing influencers.

Tsatsas Lato Bag In Black $720 see on tsatsas A trash-bag style bag that also seems like a scarf when worn on the shoulder.

Jimmy Choo Micro Bon Bon $895 see on jimmy choo When all you need is a lipstick and a dream, why get anything bigger?