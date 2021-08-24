When it comes to fall fashion, it’s all about building a versatile wardrobe with a variety of neutrals, and we’re here to suggest an animal print that goes with just about everything: zebra print, from pants to dresses and every type of accessory in between. (Our favorite? A zebra-print bag — Hailey Bieber is a fan, too.)

The pattern’s black and white stripes make it a great neutral that still adds some boldness to your outfit without having to sacrifice color. If you want to make your outfit pop but you’re not one for neon, then opting for an eye-catching pattern like zebra will easily do the trick. And if you are a fan of bright colors, then including the animal-inspired motif will only add another level of texture to your ensemble. Want to go all out? Try zebra print in an unexpected hue, like forest green or a buttery yellow.

If you don’t want to take our word for it, just see for yourself. Zebra print has subtly been popping up in major way since the spring, from the party pants trend to mini handbags and shoes. Plus, during Copenhagen Fashion Week, there was a ton of zebra print popping up among some of our favorite street style looks.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

We’re calling it now: zebra print is going to be everywhere this fall, just you wait. To get ahead of the trend we gathered 18 different fashion pieces, from pants and dresses to shoes, handbags, and more all decked out in zebra, plus some with color.

