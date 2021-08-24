Jacquelyn Greenfield
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 12: Lois Opoku wearing black shorts and cropped top and black and white...
Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

18 Reasons Why Zebra Print Will Be Your New Favorite Neutral

It goes with everything.

When it comes to fall fashion, it’s all about building a versatile wardrobe with a variety of neutrals, and we’re here to suggest an animal print that goes with just about everything: zebra print, from pants to dresses and every type of accessory in between. (Our favorite? A zebra-print bag — Hailey Bieber is a fan, too.)

The pattern’s black and white stripes make it a great neutral that still adds some boldness to your outfit without having to sacrifice color. If you want to make your outfit pop but you’re not one for neon, then opting for an eye-catching pattern like zebra will easily do the trick. And if you are a fan of bright colors, then including the animal-inspired motif will only add another level of texture to your ensemble. Want to go all out? Try zebra print in an unexpected hue, like forest green or a buttery yellow.

If you don’t want to take our word for it, just see for yourself. Zebra print has subtly been popping up in major way since the spring, from the party pants trend to mini handbags and shoes. Plus, during Copenhagen Fashion Week, there was a ton of zebra print popping up among some of our favorite street style looks.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

We’re calling it now: zebra print is going to be everywhere this fall, just you wait. To get ahead of the trend we gathered 18 different fashion pieces, from pants and dresses to shoes, handbags, and more all decked out in zebra, plus some with color.

Let's Run Away Mini Dress in Zebra
White Fox Boutique

Hot Girl Summer isn’t over quite yet. Step out in a mini zebra print dress.

Custom Chuck 70 By You
Converse

Revamp the classic Chuck with a funky zebra print.

Superdown Eloise Knit Set
Revolve

Who wouldn’t love a flirty two-piece set in this trendy print?

Dominique Ribbed Zebra Wide Leg Pants
Tobi

If you haven’t bought fun party pants, here’s your chance.

Classic Animal Print Clog in Dark Gold Zebra Print
Crocs

Clearly Crocs always stay ahead of the trends.

Elements Puff Sleeve Wrap Dress
Eloquii

Wearing zebra print in a muted, fall-friendly hue makes it super versatile.

Cropped Denim Jacket in Zebra Print
Reclaimed Vintage

This denim jacket, which comes as a matching set, can be worn separately as a go-to fall statement piece.

Poison Pouchette Bag in Zebra
Poppy Lissiman

Your favorite ‘90s bag now comes in a zebra print, too.

Semicouture Zebra Print Knitted Vest
Farfetch

Trade up that oversized sweater vest for this frayed one instead.

Lace-Trim Mesh Cami
Hollister

A cute and easy way to try zebra print.

Elasticated-waist zebra-print satin midi skirt
Ganni

Ganni knows how to turn prints into a neutral with added details like this bright, buttery yellow and wavy hemline.

Disel Zebra Print 100mm Pony Hair Boots
Farfetch

These boots are giving total fall-in-the-city vibes.

Gimaguas Disco Pant in Zebra Blue & Brown
Lisa Says Gah

You didn’t know zebras could be blue with brown stripes?

Fulton Sweater Jacket
AFRM

The ultimate fall cozy vibes right this way.

Orchid II Africa
Gola

Talk about mixing patterns and texture.

Raisa Dress
MISA

A zebra print slip dress for the win.

Boston Clog
Birkenstock

Because you can never have enough Birks. Spice up your collection with a zebra-print pair.

Faux Fur Tote Bag
Urban Outfitters

Nail two trends in one: a fall-friendly fuzzy bag in zebra print.