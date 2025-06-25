LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: Alexa Chung attends the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Preview Party 202...
Fashion

19 Wedding-Guest Dresses You Won’t See Everywhere

Don’t count out the polka-dot crochet or hooded plaid midis.

by Kevin LeBlanc
Every summer, I get the same text from a handful of friends attending various weddings across New England, Napa Valley, and even the Balearics: Why are there no acceptable dresses for plus-ones out there? This experience has been confirmed by multiple TikTokers I follow (Victoria Paris being one of them) who are lamenting the current landscape of poly-blend midis made to last for one occasion. Why is it so hard to find something good? I reckon most people are looking in the wrong places — and at the wrong price points.

A wedding-guest dress, unfortunately, should not be something you skimp on price-wise. Unless you’re attending more than five weddings in a summer, an occasion dress should be a piece you splurge on to wear more than once. (The days of Instagram-feed dressing, with rewearing considering a cardinal sin, are long gone, btw.) Multiple wears on one dress is the ultimate sign of a woman in charge of her style, so don’t be afraid to splurge — and don’t be afraid to stand out. If you’re looking for on-trend pieces at “how-did-they-get-it-so-cheap” prices, this is not the guide for you. We’re taking cues from Alexa Chung’s excellent, conversation-starting Erdem strapless sheath and picking more unusual, head-turning dresses from smaller brands that, yes, will look great from Cape Cod to Lake Como, and — we can’t emphasize this enough — will last you well into next summer.

Bead-Detail Dress
H&M
$109
see on h&m

Pair this with some freshwater pearl earrings, and not much else.

Simone Slip Midi Dress
Damson Madder
$205
see on damson madder

Pair this with a metallic heel like they’ve shown on-site for an unusual soft-girl-bad-b*tch juxtaposition.

Nadelia Maxi Dress
Isabel Marant Etoile
$268
$525
see on ssense

This one feels the most church-ready, and will go well with any neutral block heel you already have.

D-Raven Asymmetrical Wrap Shirt Dress
Diesel
$330
$550
see on diesel

A bit preppy, but a great blank canvas for a smothering of accessories.

Harper Maxi Dress
Hanifa
$345
see on hanifa

If a beach wedding is in the cards, crochet is a breeze-compliant option.

Kahlo Gown
Significant Other
$420
see on significant other

The most “traditional” silhouette and fabric, but don’t be afraid to wear a statement earring or weird shoe.

Gathered Halterneck Dress
Dries Nan Noten
$435
$725
see on net-a-porter

40 percent off Dries? In this economy? Say less.

Relay Scale Dress
SC103
$450
see on maimoun

An elementary-school color palette with a demure neckline, but a flattering waist and bust.

Paisley Maxi Dress
J.Kim
$450
see on j.kim

Can be dressed up (heels, statement necklace) and dressed down for OOO days (sandals, beach tote).

Hayley Silk Midi Dress
Rixo
$520
see on rixo

Olivia Rodrigo test-driven, somehow mercifully still in stock.

Pippi Dress
Rave Review
$522
$745
see on no. 6 store

A hooded dress for the extra bit of “who is that?” intrigue from your friend’s in-laws.

Ornella Ruched Jersey Maxi Dress
Cala de la Cruz
$525
see on moda operandi

If the destination is tropical, consider yourself sorted.

Liessa Deep V-Neck Midi Dress
Siedres
$670
see on siedres

An on-trend piece made quirkier by the weird (complimentary) bow.

Alix Fringe Maxi Crochet Dress
Dodiee
$890
see on dodiee

Another hot-weather dress that will also look just as good for a midweek dinner with sandals in the city.

Uma Dress in Vola
Julia Heuer
$950
$1,200
see on beklina

Heuer’s pieces are all one-size thanks to her stretchy knits with patterns that are not found anywhere else.

Orion Gown in Lapis
Christopher Esber
$995
see on christopher esber

Aussies do occasion dressing so well, and this piece comes in a slew of plus-one-approved colors.

Strapless Maxi Dress
Christopher John Rogers
$995
see on fwrd

This is how we’re doing polka dots for weddings: in an unexpected bias pattern — and in orange.

Georgette Dress
Bernadette
$1,058
see on bernadette

A garden-party dress spun in linen to avoid underboob sweat.

Signature Dress in Amber
TEMILY
$1,200
see on temily

For the minimalist who wants a quality investment piece, look no further.