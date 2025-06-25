Fashion
19 Wedding-Guest Dresses You Won’t See Everywhere
Don’t count out the polka-dot crochet or hooded plaid midis.
Every summer, I get the same text from a handful of friends attending various weddings across New England, Napa Valley, and even the Balearics: Why are there no acceptable dresses for plus-ones out there? This experience has been confirmed by multiple TikTokers I follow (Victoria Paris being one of them) who are lamenting the current landscape of poly-blend midis made to last for one occasion. Why is it so hard to find something good? I reckon most people are looking in the wrong places — and at the wrong price points.
A wedding-guest dress, unfortunately, should not be something you skimp on price-wise. Unless you’re attending more than five weddings in a summer, an occasion dress should be a piece you splurge on to wear more than once. (The days of Instagram-feed dressing, with rewearing considering a cardinal sin, are long gone, btw.) Multiple wears on one dress is the ultimate sign of a woman in charge of her style, so don’t be afraid to splurge — and don’t be afraid to stand out. If you’re looking for on-trend pieces at “how-did-they-get-it-so-cheap” prices, this is not the guide for you. We’re taking cues from Alexa Chung’s excellent, conversation-starting Erdem strapless sheath and picking more unusual, head-turning dresses from smaller brands that, yes, will look great from Cape Cod to Lake Como, and — we can’t emphasize this enough — will last you well into next summer.
Pair this with a metallic heel like they’ve shown on-site for an unusual soft-girl-bad-b*tch juxtaposition.
This one feels the most church-ready, and will go well with any neutral block heel you already have.
A bit preppy, but a great blank canvas for a smothering of accessories.
If a beach wedding is in the cards, crochet is a breeze-compliant option.
The most “traditional” silhouette and fabric, but don’t be afraid to wear a statement earring or weird shoe.
40 percent off Dries? In this economy? Say less.
An elementary-school color palette with a demure neckline, but a flattering waist and bust.
Can be dressed up (heels, statement necklace) and dressed down for OOO days (sandals, beach tote).
Olivia Rodrigo test-driven, somehow mercifully still in stock.
A hooded dress for the extra bit of “who is that?” intrigue from your friend’s in-laws.
If the destination is tropical, consider yourself sorted.
An on-trend piece made quirkier by the weird (complimentary) bow.
Another hot-weather dress that will also look just as good for a midweek dinner with sandals in the city.
Heuer’s pieces are all one-size thanks to her stretchy knits with patterns that are not found anywhere else.
Aussies do occasion dressing so well, and this piece comes in a slew of plus-one-approved colors.
This is how we’re doing polka dots for weddings: in an unexpected bias pattern — and in orange.
A garden-party dress spun in linen to avoid underboob sweat.
For the minimalist who wants a quality investment piece, look no further.