19 Wedding-Guest Dresses You Won’t See Everywhere

Every summer, I get the same text from a handful of friends attending various weddings across New England, Napa Valley, and even the Balearics: Why are there no acceptable dresses for plus-ones out there? This experience has been confirmed by multiple TikTokers I follow (Victoria Paris being one of them) who are lamenting the current landscape of poly-blend midis made to last for one occasion. Why is it so hard to find something good? I reckon most people are looking in the wrong places — and at the wrong price points.

A wedding-guest dress, unfortunately, should not be something you skimp on price-wise. Unless you’re attending more than five weddings in a summer, an occasion dress should be a piece you splurge on to wear more than once. (The days of Instagram-feed dressing, with rewearing considering a cardinal sin, are long gone, btw.) Multiple wears on one dress is the ultimate sign of a woman in charge of her style, so don’t be afraid to splurge — and don’t be afraid to stand out. If you’re looking for on-trend pieces at “how-did-they-get-it-so-cheap” prices, this is not the guide for you. We’re taking cues from Alexa Chung’s excellent, conversation-starting Erdem strapless sheath and picking more unusual, head-turning dresses from smaller brands that, yes, will look great from Cape Cod to Lake Como, and — we can’t emphasize this enough — will last you well into next summer.

Bead-Detail Dress H&M $109 see on h&m Pair this with some freshwater pearl earrings, and not much else.

Nadelia Maxi Dress Isabel Marant Etoile $268 $525 see on ssense This one feels the most church-ready, and will go well with any neutral block heel you already have.

D-Raven Asymmetrical Wrap Shirt Dress Diesel $330 $550 see on diesel A bit preppy, but a great blank canvas for a smothering of accessories.

Harper Maxi Dress Hanifa $345 see on hanifa If a beach wedding is in the cards, crochet is a breeze-compliant option.

Kahlo Gown Significant Other $420 see on significant other The most “traditional” silhouette and fabric, but don’t be afraid to wear a statement earring or weird shoe.

Gathered Halterneck Dress Dries Nan Noten $435 $725 see on net-a-porter 40 percent off Dries? In this economy? Say less.

Relay Scale Dress SC103 $450 see on maimoun An elementary-school color palette with a demure neckline, but a flattering waist and bust.

Paisley Maxi Dress J.Kim $450 see on j.kim Can be dressed up (heels, statement necklace) and dressed down for OOO days (sandals, beach tote).

Pippi Dress Rave Review $522 $745 see on no. 6 store A hooded dress for the extra bit of “who is that?” intrigue from your friend’s in-laws.

Ornella Ruched Jersey Maxi Dress Cala de la Cruz $525 see on moda operandi If the destination is tropical, consider yourself sorted.

Liessa Deep V-Neck Midi Dress Siedres $670 see on siedres An on-trend piece made quirkier by the weird (complimentary) bow.

Alix Fringe Maxi Crochet Dress Dodiee $890 see on dodiee Another hot-weather dress that will also look just as good for a midweek dinner with sandals in the city.

Uma Dress in Vola Julia Heuer $950 $1,200 see on beklina Heuer’s pieces are all one-size thanks to her stretchy knits with patterns that are not found anywhere else.

Orion Gown in Lapis Christopher Esber $995 see on christopher esber Aussies do occasion dressing so well, and this piece comes in a slew of plus-one-approved colors.

Strapless Maxi Dress Christopher John Rogers $995 see on fwrd This is how we’re doing polka dots for weddings: in an unexpected bias pattern — and in orange.

Georgette Dress Bernadette $1,058 see on bernadette A garden-party dress spun in linen to avoid underboob sweat.