TikTok advice guru, author, entrepreneur, podcast host and NYLON’s favorite summer DJ – Tinx has redefined It Girl-culture time and time again one song, dance, and Diet Coke at a time. There is no one we trust more with our dating lives or clubbing recommendations than Christina Najjar, aka Tinx.

Childhood: Tinx was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in London, England. At 19, she moved to California, studied literature and writing at Stanford, and landed her first job at Gap after graduation.

9-5: Tinx runs a sizable media empire, primarily stemming from her podcast, It’s Me, Tinx, where she delves into all things pop culture and provides her audience with much needed sisterly advice.

She has one book out now, The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself., and her next, Hotter in the Hamptons, comes out May 6.

Social: Tinx has a strong presence on TikTok, where she gained a massive following thanks to her witty videos and "dating archetypes." On Instagram, you can find her posting Get Ready With Me videos, sharing tasty food and restaurant recommendations, and giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of a DJ.

Relationship Status:As of now, Tinx has kept her romantic life relatively private, though she has shared snippets of her dating experiences. She has been very open about her dating struggles and learning experiences on her platforms, but her current relationship status is not frequently discussed publicly.