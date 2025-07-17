Jisoo Is The First Artist To Wear Jonathan Anderson’s Dior Onstage

After years of speaking it into existence, Blackpink fans will actually have the quartet of superstars in their area this summer with the beyond-sold-out Deadline tour. It’s not a fashion competition between Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo onstage each night, but in our books, Jisoo inched ahead in a bubblegum-pink Dior two-piece set, designed just for her by the brand’s new creative director Jonathan Anderson.

Jisoo and Dior have been a match since the global pop group’s inception, so it came as no surprise that she called on Anderson to whip up a draped, bow-covered bra top and pleated miniskirt for the group’s Los Angeles stadium show. She kept the look stage-ready in knee-high black boots with a slight heel, still ready for a dance break yet not sacrificing any of that cuteness we can rely on Jisoo for.

This is one of the very first looks we have at Anderson’s vision for the womenswear side of things, as he became one of the house’s sole creative directors to oversee menswear, womenswear, and couture. It’s telling he kept Jisoo in the close-knit circle of people to wear his women’s designs before his debut show in September (Sabrina Carpenter and Rihanna are the other lucky two).

We previously waxed poetic about what all the fashion-designer shuffling at houses could mean for celebrities, but clearly, if you’re in the world’s largest pop group, you don’t have to worry about keeping your claim at the one of the world’s largest brands. We can’t wait to see what she wears to sit front-row at the show in a few month’s time.