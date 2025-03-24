Jennie Joins Dua Lipa As A Chanel 25 Handbag Girl

Pop music’s two favorite brunettes Jennie and Dua Lipa don’t just have a catchy mid-tempo song together: They’re both Chanel girls through and through. While Jennie was holding down the fine jewelry front, as of today, she’s now also the face of the Chanel 25 handbag alongside Dua.

Jennie is no stranger to being in front of the camera for Chanel, having previously shown off their new rubies and Coco Crush launches in the past. We’ve also spotted her front-row at the brand’s shows next to Kylie Jenner and Lily-Rose Depp. This new campaign shows off the cinched bags in black, denim, and metallic paired with the brand’s most adorable and textured bouclé jackets of the season.

While the main campaign pictures are truly a visual feast, the behind-the-scenes shots of her day on set capture her at her comfiest and cutest self, hitting the streets of New York and taking it all in. Her hair and makeup were both very simple on her big day (no hair bows here), the better to let the classic Chanel leather-and-gold chains hanging from the bag get all the shimmery camera glares they deserve.

The accompanying video sees Jennie in New York, which — if you missed her concert here after her album dropped — gives a good sense of her walking through the city and the infectious energy the city can give to a visitor. Her song of choice for the video was “She Drives Me Crazy,” perfectly capturing the throwback early ‘90s energy of the bag and the video. If you wanna rock like Jennie, consider the Chanel 25 bag this spring — we endorse the largest possible size.