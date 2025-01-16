Beauty
The Only Appropriate Reaction To Jennie’s Hair Bows Is “Ooh”
I, for one, will be spending the rest of the day figuring it out.
It’s been pretty quiet on the celebrity-happenings front (for good reason), so the newsroom was extra demonstrative when a major Jennie beauty look presented itself.
At a Seoul event as part of eyewear brand Gentle Monster’s global celebration of its 2025 jewelry collection, Blackpink’s Jennie rolled up with impeccable eyewear styling — and a pair of closer-look-worthy hair bows around her ears. Intricately braided and looped, the ribbonlike style was at once Victorian and Y2K, especially in combination with the K-pop idol’s teaspoon-size wire frames and lace-overlay maxi skirt. The bows — which could have been constructed with the aid of extensions — were paired with a braided low bun and side-swept baby hairs that delicately lined the forehead and temples.
For makeup, the face of Chanel’s new rubies (get it?) went with frosted glass skin, blush-y cheeks and eyelids, and a soft nude lip. Very pretty, and very reminiscent of the Gentle Monster campaign Jennie was there to fête — in fact, with the angelic, Vaseline-lensed quality of it all, you might even have trouble telling where the visuals end and her celebrity appearance begins.
Take in all the details below.