The Only Appropriate Reaction To Jennie’s Hair Bows Is “Ooh”

It’s been pretty quiet on the celebrity-happenings front (for good reason), so the newsroom was extra demonstrative when a major Jennie beauty look presented itself.

At a Seoul event as part of eyewear brand Gentle Monster’s global celebration of its 2025 jewelry collection, Blackpink’s Jennie rolled up with impeccable eyewear styling — and a pair of closer-look-worthy hair bows around her ears. Intricately braided and looped, the ribbonlike style was at once Victorian and Y2K, especially in combination with the K-pop idol’s teaspoon-size wire frames and lace-overlay maxi skirt. The bows — which could have been constructed with the aid of extensions — were paired with a braided low bun and side-swept baby hairs that delicately lined the forehead and temples.

For makeup, the face of Chanel’s new rubies (get it?) went with frosted glass skin, blush-y cheeks and eyelids, and a soft nude lip. Very pretty, and very reminiscent of the Gentle Monster campaign Jennie was there to fête — in fact, with the angelic, Vaseline-lensed quality of it all, you might even have trouble telling where the visuals end and her celebrity appearance begins.

