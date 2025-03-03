Inspired by the big, bouncy volume of ‘40s stars like Veronica Lake and Lauren Bacall, Lily-Rose Depp’s hair at the 2025 Oscars was pure Old Hollywood glamour — with a touch of modern convenience, according to hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, who tells NYLON that the secret to the fluffy waves he created was a $7 drugstore product.

Scarlett says he started the styling process by applying TRESemmé’s Extra Hold Mousse onto the roots of wet hair before blowdrying with a round brush. Then, he used a dime-sized dollop of the TRESemmé A-List Collection Smoothing Cream on the midlengths and ends for radiant shine, followed by the TRESemmé Dry Texturizing Spray to achieve body.

To create the spirals, Scarlett wound two-inch sections around an inch-and-a-quarter curling iron, moving the tool towards the face. Then, using a brush sprayed with TRESemmé A-List Collection Workable Hairspray for extra staying power, he brushed through the waves for that romantic fluffiness. And, because the Oscars are an extralong night, a spritz of the Workable Hairspray and touch of the TRESemmé A-List Collection Styling Stick on his fingertips were the final touches for definition and hold.

But the best part? All these products are under $20 and can be found at your local drugstore. But, be warned — if Lily used them, they might sell out faster than you can say “Nosferatu.”