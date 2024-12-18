Lily-Rose Depp Wore This Indie Brand 4 Times In One Week

Press tours are whirligig events with stars hitting up talk shows, screenings, podcasts, Instagram photo shoots, and any other public appearance you can dream up. With eyes on them at all times, celebs wouldn’t dare to be seen in the same outfit twice, even if they attend multiple events on the same day. For example, Lily-Rose Depp is on the road promoting Nosferatu and recently wore four different looks from the same brand. While her heart will always be with Chanel, she’s turned into a Commission girl for this press junket.

The first moment was for a radio appearance with her fellow cast members in a white strappy cotton dress adorned with ruffles down the middle from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. With her hair up in a casual ponytail and some peep-toe sandals, she radiated Marilyn Monroe-esque beauty and youth.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not long after that, she wore a tan open-back sweater with a little black brief, a grey waffle-knit shirt with tartan shorts, and a black sailor collar dress, all in New York. Depp’s stylist, Spencer Singer, is making the case for having an unofficial off-duty uniform that’s both fashion-y and also comfortable enough to sit in the hot seat all day.

It was a fitting tribute to Commission, who have been based in the city since 2018. Creative directors Dylan Cao and Jin Kay founded the brand with the intention of bringing an Asian eye to American workwear staples. Their twisted takes on classics like knitwear, cotton dresses and shirts, and layering pieces have won the attention of this very writer, who owns a considerable amount of the brand, and fashion stylists who want to streamline their stars’ looks without sacrificing a bit of edge.

This isn’t the first celebrity placement for Commission — far from it, actually. Rosé recently wore a polo and skirt in her “Toxic Till The End” video, and the label is regularly seen on Dua Lipa and Justin Bieber. It’s uniform dressing for the nonconformist who wants to stand out from the pack, and Depp won’t be the last celeb we see opting for Commission.