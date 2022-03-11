14 Beach Reads Perfect For Spring Break

Happy Hour by Marlowe Granados

Isa and Gala, the heroines of Happy Hour, move to New York City in the summer of 2013 simply to live. They barely make ends meet by eating $1 slices of pizza and doing a series of odd jobs from art modeling to being a studio audience for a television show, their hands sore from so much fake clapping. Ultimately, what matters to Isa and Gala is the experience of life itself, which includes the joys of oysters, champagne, and the freedom that comes from a life in pursuit of tiny, beautiful luxuries.