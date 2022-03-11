14 Beach Reads Perfect For Spring Break

Culture
Fun, devastating page-turners for some pure escapism.
I have a problem with the term “beach read,” to denote a book that lacks substance. Here at NYLON, we firmly believe a book with substance can be a beach read so long as it’s a page-turner, whether that’s in a fun way, a devastating way, or both. Read on for the 13 books we’re most excited to read on the beach this spring break.
Isa and Gala, the heroines of Happy Hour, move to New York City in the summer of 2013 simply to live. They barely make ends meet by eating $1 slices of pizza and doing a series of odd jobs from art modeling to being a studio audience for a television show, their hands sore from so much fake clapping. Ultimately, what matters to Isa and Gala is the experience of life itself, which includes the joys of oysters, champagne, and the freedom that comes from a life in pursuit of tiny, beautiful luxuries.
Verso Books