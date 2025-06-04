LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Bella Hadid leaving her hotel ahead of an Orebella launch party on May 16,...
The Only 5 Shoe Styles You Need This Summer

Save your Gazelles and Speedcats for simpler occasions.

by Kevin LeBlanc
Maybe it’s the unfussy energy our fave pop stars are meeting the moment with, or maybe it’s the general mood of fashion, but summer 2025 feels like a try-less-do-more kind of season. The most convincing clothes of the moment are skimpy, simple, and look better when thrown on after sitting on your bedroom floor for the night (see: cutesy nylon jackets from Miu Miu and sundresses galore from Gap). But where you can try, though, is with what adorns your toes.

As Carrie Bradshaw whined about and many a modern-day influencer have said, shoes make or break a look. Why not let them define the outfit and be the starting point for your going-out outfit-building journey? Taking cues from our favorite girls across the world, we’ve narrowed down the footwear field to five options to make a LBD sizzle or turn a confused statement outfit into a IYKYK code-signaling masterpiece.

A Mere Suggestion Of A Sandal

A real treat of playoffs season was Kendall joining ultimate basketball-fan-girlfriend Kylie for a sisterly date, and yes, Timothée was the third wheel here — at least when it comes to shoes. The Jenners both wore thin-strapped heels from The Row, and while both of their styles are sold out, take inspiration from the criss-cross action.

The Whole Dang Zoo

Jimmy Choo’s archive reissue not only spurred a Sex and the City rewatch for me, it reignited the animal-print craze, specifically when adorned on pointed-toe kitten heels and mules. As with any pattern, pile them all on, or keep it low-key so the hero piece is from the ankle down.

Camille CharrièreDave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images
Shiny Pretty Things

Every store I’ve entered this year has had some sort of metallic accessory, and Bella hammered home a reflective heel when she stepped out in London in May. Make it the focal point of your outfit, or go full Joan of Arc like Ms. Hadid.

Bella HadidNeil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images
A Perverse Mary Jane

Loewe birthed the trend, Manolo Blahnik made sure there was an option for ladies above 57th Street, and Miu Miu cemented it as a classic that will endure after summer. Style it with a floral dress, or perhaps some polka dots?

Úrsula CorberóCourtesy of Loewe
The Sexy Mule

I know, those two words don’t belong together, but hear me out. Chloë Sevigny’s toe-slit pump inspired us to embrace the wonkier versions of the classic silhouette, and don’t be afraid to go a little more off-kilter than usual, just like with the mary-janes.

Chloë SevignyTheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images
