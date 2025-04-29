The Best Pieces From The Second Gap & Dôen Collab Aren't The Sundresses

Prairie girls and shopping fiends alike, we come to you with good news: Gap and Dôen are joining forces again for a 38-piece collection of NoCal-meets-SoCal goodness, just in time for the ideally temperate spring we’re having. The rise of the Chloé girl and her various, more darkness-inclined variants have Dôen to partly thank for bringing sweeping sundresses and eyelet-heavy skirts to the masses. The brand led by Margaret and Katherine Kleveland is known for their whimsy and affordable style, and they’re bringing their savvy for no-fuss pieces to Gap’s red-hot moment — but you might be surprised to hear we have a favorite style that is not a flouncy dress.

Clara Balzary Clara Balzary 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

There’s a little bit of something for everyone, with yes, lots of easy floral minis and gingham maxi skirts, plus boxy shirting and jackets for a masculine-feminine moment, but the hero pieces for us are the pointelle knit tops, which come in striped blue, scarlet red, and a creamy ivory. They sweetly hit on the Nara Smith trad-wife aesthetic while also being versatile enough to wear with cargo pants for an ultimate juxtaposition — or perhaps a Dôen skirt you may already have in your closet that’s dying for its day in the 70-degree sun.

Courtesy of Gap Courtesy of Gap Courtesy of Gap 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

If the thought of even the sheerest of knits is making you sweat, though, worry not: The collection’s rounded out with classic collared denim smock dresses and buttoned shirtdresses ideal for wearing half-open with a pair of Gap’s excellent denim. The full collection (which also has mens and toddler sizing, thank you very much) is available on May 2 on gap.com at 12 p.m. ET, with prices ranging from $34 to $158.