Set Your Alarms Now For Gap’s Collaboration With DÔEN

Hot on the heels of Da’vine Joy Randolph walking the 2024 Met Gala green carpet in a denim gown designed by Gap creative director Zac Posen comes more major news from the brand: a sure-to-sell-out collaboration with DÔEN, maker of those sheer, 1940s-ish cotton dresses that have become the unofficial uniform of It Girls on holiday everywhere.

According to a press release, the 51-piece collection — fronted by sisters Lily and Ruby Aldridge — combines DÔEN’s feminine, vintage aesthetic with the denim and khaki that put Gap on the map. The range includes matching sets, dresses, loungewear, and accessories, many of which feature floral prints, eyelet, and flowy silhouettes. Pieces retail for $19.95 to $158, which is still considerably less than DÔEN’s regular price point, which starts at around $200 for a top.

Our money is on the ruched and deep-V dresses selling out first, but don’t sleep on the shirting or the very good, very large trousers (especially the khakis). The collection launches May 17 at 12 p.m. EST on gap.com and at select Gap stores, but before then, see some of our top picks below.

Gap

Gap

Gap