21 Dresses For Every Type Of Spring & Summer Party

A few bold TikTokers and Substackers are declaring the death of trends, but after spending my professional career in fashion, I can’t help but see groupings in offerings on the runway, on the street via celebrities, and in stores. This spring, there’s a vast selection of dresses across all price points that hit the salient notes of the season. After seeing Emily Ratajkowski in a lemon-yellow Khaite dress last week (the spring’s biggest color trend, again), I felt inspired to see what else was out there in the name of skin-tight dresses and otherwise club-ready regalia. Feeling bohemian à la Alexa Chung or Doechii at Chloé? There’s a mini for that. Dipping your toes into the cool Y2Chaotic waters? High-street brands already knew you were. There’s animal-print body-con pieces, polka-dot halter-neck stunners (one of the standout silhouettes of the year), plus good ol’ black sheer numbers for when the thought of wearing color makes you shiver (Bella and Hailey cosign).

While a lot of these aren’t ready for more demure settings, just picture yourself at a friend’s rooftop get-together in a mini, sun kissing your shoulders, with no coats or winter shoes tossed into corners. The cost of looking great doesn’t have to be high, which is why we kept all our picks under $1,000. Below, see what minis, midis, and maxis we’ll be shopping once our tax return clears.

Sheer Embellished Dress H&M $74.99 see on h&m A dance-floor shimmy is all but required in this waif of a dress, which you can wear alone or pair with pants for a transitional-weather moment.

Enya Backless Minidress in Steel Jaded London $77 see on jaded Feeling Y2Chaotic? Go for a barely-there dress in a 2000s pattern, and make sure your accessories don’t match.

Ruffled Dress ZW Collection Zara $109 see on zara The inner boho girl is slowly reawakening thanks to Chloé’s new visionary Chemena Kamali. Embrace the Kate Moss in you with a rosy pink mini.

Rose Dress in Gold Guizio $248 see on guizio Slinky and crochet dresses are also taking over the streets and front rows of fashion shows, so wisen up and pick this feminine, bow-adorned piece.

The Electra in Crush Réalisation Par $250 see on rèalisation par Universally flattering and cute enough for a wedding — or just a third date in Greenpoint.

Florence Dress in Lizard Miaou $258 see on miaou Another piece that can work across diverse body types without giving too much away.

Crepe Bow Minidress Self-Portrait $267 $555 see on self-portrait A statement mini for a late-night cocktail or important dinner that doesn’t feel stuffy yet is still mature.

Britney Satin Dress in Buttercup Reformation x Devon Lee Carlson $298 see on reformation Devon hit the nail on the sartorial head with her Reformation collection, with mall dresses meant for long walks on Venice boardwalk dates.

La Serena Dress in Aqua/Earth/Black Staud $345 see on staud Just picture this with a headscarf and heeled sandal in the summer.

The Margot Dress Helsa $399 see on fwrd Inspired by Bella’s Saint Laurent afterparty look, this dress is meant to turn heads and attract camera flash.

Cape Cowl Minidress Sid Neigum $495 see on fwrd Hoods are still going strong, and this could work for a summer cocktail party on the beach just as well as a city dinner.

Serge Mockneck Minidress Paris Georgia $530 see on moda operandi The platonic ideal of a black minidress, all for about $500.

Knitted Dress with Metallic Accent Diesel $550 see on diesel This is for the club girls. Make sure to pair your most invisible heels with this statement of a dress.

Monica Chiffon Maxi Dress Siedres $620 see on moda operandi For a wedding on a coast or a sweltering city day. I’d pair this with white baggy jeans and a sheer bra if you took it to the office.

Azahar Ruched Minidress Maygel Coronel $650 see on saks fifth avenue Another party dress meant for the beach, this time in stretchy elastane meant for hip-hugging.

Rhinestone Polka-Dot Halterneck Dress Mango $650 see on mango A perfect plus-one dress that hits on spring trends without feeling cheesy.

Pia Lace-Knit Dresss Isabel Marant $690 see on saks fifth avenue If you loved Chelsea’s wardrobe on The White Lotus, this is for you.

Patrice Bustier Satin Minidress Anna October $705 see on moda operandi A sweet moment that doesn’t rely on pink or florals to take it there.

Keke Sequin Fringe Dress Dodiee $850 see on dodiee This is meant for twirling, preferably under the moonlight on the Cayman Islands, but anywhere you can get flattering overhead lighting will do.