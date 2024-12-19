These Jeans Are Taking Over The Streets & My Feeds

At NYLON, we pride ourselves on having eagle eyes when we’re out on the town. In fact, it’s how our own Editor-In-Chief Lauren McCarthy tracked down Timothée Chalamet at the afterparty for A Complete Unknown. We’ve got celeb sightings on lock, but we also have trend-spotting vision. While it might be embarrassing to some that I can clock fashion credits from across a room, it comes in handy for calling out specific moments like this. The most recent craze to hit both my Instagram and downtown Manhattan is the studded version of Italian brand Haikure’s Winona jeans.

I first spotted the blue-and-silver jeans on Gabriella Khalil, the visionary behind Palm Heights, WSA, and SAA, and one of the most stylish women I know. Then, Editor-in-Chief of L’Officiel USA Caroline Grosso posted some fashion-month snaps in the same pair. Before I knew it, unassuming trips into Soho regularly entailed seeing a pair of the eye-catching denim. A few influencers I follow, including Italian cool girl Niki Wu Jie, posed in the culotte version, which are equally as alluring.

Courtesy of Haikure

Khalil hosted Toronto-based boutique Absolutely Fabrics for a pop-up in September during New York Fashion Week. Absolutely Fabrics Founder and Creative Director Kaelen Haworth, also one of the best-dressed people around, stocked the style in her store. I say this in past tense, because she sold every last pair “to creative women all above the age of 30 (which I love), with a very concrete sense of style,” she tells NYLON. “The Winona jean was an instant “yes” for us during market because it's an immediate wow with the studs, but beyond that, it's a slouchy trouser-cut jean that looks amazing on. It’s the true definition of minimum effort, maximum result.”

Haikure was founded in 2011, and stocks covetable washes and silhouettes for both men and women. The Winona is one of Haikure’s most popular shapes, with a wide-leg fit leaning into the general disdain for skinny jeans that’s in the air right now. While they offer lots of everyday drivers, their more unique pieces like the studded Winonas and waistband-less pairs are the perfect counterpoint to old blue jeans. We predicted shiny, embellished pieces will be in for 2025, and this specific pair was one of the driving forces behind that sentiment. While they’re all over my feeds, they are definitely not all over the shopping universe right now: Both Shopbop and Moda Operandi only have a few pairs left. Shop them if your size is left, but if not, join me in crossing our fingers for a restock in 2025.