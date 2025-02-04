Hot off the heels of Grammys comes a major footwear drop from Vans that celebrates the brand’s most well-known silhouette and its influence across three musical eras.

Coinciding with a celebrity-studded summit held in West Hollywood that saw attendees like Travis Barker and Bela Zalazar of The Linda Lindas, the first punk-inspired wave of the Premium Old Skool Music Collection features the eponymous shoe in black, red, and blue — and a leopard print we’re banking on being the first to sell out. While the highly recognizable side-striped silhouette was originally introduced in 1977, this pattern in particular feels thoroughly modern given that it’s one of 2025’s top trends.

Courtesy of Vans Courtesy of Vans 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Following the Feb. 6 launch comes the Warped Tour-inflected capsule, out March 6. Here, you’ll find checkerboard uppers, earth tones, and very Y2K flames in black and red. The final drop, available April 10, pays tribute to the indie hip-hop scene with a gum sole and vibrant magentas and powder blues. NB: All the styles have been updated for a better fit and extra cushioning, which makes for more comfortable all-night dancing, moshing, etc.

Courtesy of Vans

Courtesy of Vans

Ahead of the range’s arrival in retail stores and online later this week, see how artists like The Paranoyds and Voice of Baceprot wear their undeniably iconic Old Skools in the campaign images below.