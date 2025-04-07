Emily Ratajkowski Would Rather Have A Bad Dye Job Than This Haircut

Being a celebrity doesn’t equate with being superhuman — just ask Emily Ratajkowski. She proved her mortality on TikTok by revealing what is objectively an awful haircut: The bangs are choppy, start halfway back on her head, and fan out in a way I didn’t think fringe could. The original video has been viewed more than 10 million times, with one of the most-liked comments being “I didn’t think rich people struggled with this,” showing everyone was more than happy to revel in her misery. Ratajkowski then went on to say she might lost her job over this — and she wasn’t being dramatic, given she’s an ambassador for hair care brand Kérastase and had to appear in New York at a launch party just a week after the salon scissors betrayed her.

When I walked into the Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops event to speak with Ratajkowski, though, she was transformed into her usual spritely bombshell shelf, with no sign of mullet bangs anywhere. She revealed it took three hours with her hairstylist (the same man who lent his expertise to Lily-Rose Depp’s glamorous Oscars ’do) to get the wily cut in check, no doubt assisted by the Glaze Drops, as the sheen on her hair could’ve stopped traffic, alongside her Kérastase sister Sydney Sweeney. She’s also using the drops to beat the weather-related hair woes in New York — and her frayed ends, considering she’ll be staying away from the salon chair for a minute. Ahead, we got into the headline-making cut, what her next hair color might be, and whose locks she’s envious of.

TheStewartOfNY Sydney Sweeney and Ratajkowski TheStewartofNY 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

I’ve been tracking your journey on TikTok. How did you react when you got it?

We were on set when I got the haircut, and I went straight to shooting. I noticed it was not right when I saw it on the screen, but then I got on a plane, so it took some metabolizing. I did notice a few people looking at me funny. It wasn’t until the next day when my friend saw me and she was like, “Are you bummed?” And I was like, “Am I bummed?” Then I processed what had happened.

Next haircut, is there any hairstyle that you would like to try?

I had a clear vision; I was just too trusting. Now, I am talking to someone, and I’m like, “Oh, my God, their hair looks so nice,” just because it’s normal and long. I think I need to touch grass and return to the roots and go long, maybe no layers. If we can get there, I’d be really thrilled to return to straight hot-girl hair.

Just let it grow out. It’ll be healthy soon.

That’s the dream. I’m going to be taking all the Nutrafol, all the things. [Kérastase] has this oil I’ve heard is amazing. I haven’t used it, but it apparently makes your hair grow.

We’re wearing glossy hair this summer, thanks to these drops. Are there any other tricks — besides spending hours in the chair — you’re going to try to with this?

I will say my ends are a little fried, but I am not letting anyone come near me with scissors. I use the gloss on the ends of my hair, and it makes it look polished, even if it isn’t. It’s a good hack for when you don’t have your dream hair and you’re trying to get there.

If you could dye your hair any color right now, haircut notwithstanding, what color would you want to do?

I’ve never gone black, and I feel like it’s not right. I’ve done red, I’ve done blond, but I feel like I could give a raven-haired queen, like mother.

A lot of girls are feeling the jet-black hair!

I know. It’s not right, but I would want to see. You also never know until you try it.

I think when you’re a little less tan, it could work.

Right. I need that blue-skin undertone. I liked red, I like blond, but I do have to say, I freak out. It’s a week where I’m like “This is the best thing I’ve ever done,” and then I have a meltdown. But I’d literally rather have a bad dye job than this haircut.

I’d be really thrilled to just return to straight hot-girl hair.

What are you listening to right now?

I’ve been listening to a lot of the new wave indie girls like Weyes Blood. I went from Brat to a little more hippie and folksy… Clairo, too.

TheStewartofNY

Are you going to Coachella?

I’m not. The first time I went, I was 14. I had a lot of firsts there, which I won’t be mentioning, but a good amount of firsts. It’s fun to be on the grounds, but I don’t think it’s necessarily the best place to see music.

At this point, it’s almost not about the music.

No. There’s so many branded events. Listen, I love the desert. I'‘ a Palm Springs girly all the way. So I love it for everyone who’s going out there and doing their thing.

I wish I could be there to see Clairo and Charli XCX, but I’m planning on seeing Charli at Barclays. What night are you going?

I’m having that on a group text right now. There’s a whole conversation about which night. I feel like she might bring people out every night. That girl has a lot of homies.

She also has great hair. Is there anyone else whose hair you’re jealous of?

Right now? Literally everybody. I think Olivia Rodrigo has gorgeous hair. She posted a TikTok of her show, and I was staring at her hair.

When you do straight hair, I get French-girl energy.

My hair is naturally really straight, which was not right for this haircut. I tried to wear it the other night out, and it was wrong. By the end of the night, I could see my friends were staring at it. I was like, “Please look at my face.”

It’s a week where I’m like “This is the best thing I’ve ever done,” and then I have a meltdown.

This is also the time of year where it gets humid and ruins your hair.

For me, it’s the wind. My friend was like, “The wind is really working against you.” Then, I’m not kidding, two days later, I saw a thing on Instagram that said, “Has it seemed like New York’s windier than any other year? You’re not just imagining it. It’s the windiest year on record.” Because truly I do have it down and then the wind hits, and it’s all over.

The wind will ruin hair in a second.

Thank God I don’t live downtown anymore, so I’m not getting papped every second of my life. I can look like sh*t a lot, honestly. My friend was like, “I’m worried because I feel like you’re OK with looking like sh*t.” And I was like, “Am I depressed? No, I’m just leaning in.”

Sweeney, Ebonee Davis, and Ratjkowski TheStewartofNY TheStewartofNY 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Is there anything you want to do this spring?

This winter felt really tough. I just did a closet clean-out and I have a newfound appreciation for a lot of my spring and summer stuff I’ve been sitting on. I’m excited to get dressed and not have to factor in being warm.

Once it feels nice out, it feels like the time to get dressed up.

Exactly. I take my son to school and pick him up, then I’ll work from home and that can lean into a world of sweatpants and leggings. I need to come out of that.

What’s the spring fashion vibe?

I am feeling oversized stuff. I’m in a Carrie Bradshaw moment right now, but I’m into a big short and a big shirt and not dressing like a stereotypical straight woman. Maybe it’s where I’m at in my life, but I appreciate different silhouettes more than I ever have.