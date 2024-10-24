Lindsay Lohan On The Hair Color She’ll Never Try Again

In case you’ve been limiting your screen time or are otherwise occupied, Lindsay Lohan is officially back. She wowed at Paris Fashion Week with an impeccable Balenciaga look (and even waved “hi” to NYLON), and has generally been looking excellent. Her signature hip-length strawberry-blonde hair, in particular, has never looked healthier, despite her busy schedule filming many a Netflix movie, the highly anticipated Freakier Friday 2, and most recently, a Nexxus commercial.

In the ad, the hair care brand invites Lohan to test out their Slick Stick, Hair Oil, and XXL hairspray while multiplying into a triplet version of herself, including a requisite Freaky Friday callback and a nod to Meredith Blake’s ice-cold diva-ness in The Parent Trap (sadly, neither Hallie nor Annie were available). Ahead, in between promoting her latest Netflix project, Our Little Secret, Lohan answers NYLON’s burning questions about how she maintains her ‘do during grueling set days, which of her movie character’s hairstyles she loved the most (and which she would never try again), and what product she won’t leave home without.

Your ad contains lots of Easter eggs alluding to some of your earlier roles. How has your relationship to your hair (and being a redhead) changed since then?

My relationship with my hair has definitely evolved since my earlier roles. Back then, I had fun experimenting with different looks for each character, but I didn’t think much about the long-term care of my hair. Now, I’m much more mindful about keeping it healthy and strong. Using Nexxus products helps me keep my hair healthy, which is so important to maintaining that signature red. Being a redhead has always been a defining part of my look, and I’ve really embraced it over the years. It’s iconic in its own way, and I love how this campaign gives a nod to my past roles while showing how my style has grown and matured.

What’s your five-minute hair routine when you’re running out the door?

When I’m in a rush, I keep my hair routine quick and easy. I’ll start by running a bit of Nexxus Repair & Nourish Ultra Lightweight Hair Oil through the ends to add some shine and tame any frizz. If I’m feeling a sleeker look, I’ll grab the Nexxus Slick Stick to smooth down flyaways to keep everything in place. It’s so handy for creating a polished look in no time! If I have a little extra time, I might add a few loose waves or just go with a chic ponytail. In under five minutes, I’m out the door, and my hair still looks put-together.

What’s on your getting-ready playlist when you do your hair?

My getting-ready playlist really depends on my mood. Before an event, I like something upbeat to get me energized, but sometimes I’ll go for something more relaxed if I’m having a low-key day. It changes a lot, but no matter what, having music on while I’m doing my hair helps me get into the right mindset. It’s part of my routine that makes the process more fun.

What’s one hairstyle you’ll never try again?

The one hairstyle I’ll probably never try again is the chunky highlights I had in Freaky Friday. At the time, I loved them — they were bold and fun, which really fit my character. But looking back, it’s definitely not a style I’d revisit. Now, I’m all about a more natural, blended look that feels timeless. It’s funny how trends come and go, but I’ve learned what works best for me and my hair.

If you could do anything to your hair for one day and then go back to normal, what would you do?

If I could change my hair for just one day, I might go back to that deep auburn — I’ve always loved how rich and vibrant it feels. But then again, I also loved when I went really blonde! I’ve been platinum before, and once you go lighter, it’s tempting to keep going even lighter. It’s fun to experiment with, but it definitely requires a lot of care to keep it healthy. That’s why I always rely on products like Nexxus to keep my hair nourished through those changes.

You’ve been back on set filming Freakier Friday 2. How do you take care of your hair on long set days?

Being back on set for Freakier Friday 2 has been amazing, but long days definitely take a toll on your hair. To keep it healthy, I focus on hydration and protection. I make sure to use a lightweight hair oil, like the Nexxus Repair & Nourish Ultra Lightweight Hair Oil, to keep my hair smooth and shiny throughout the day. It’s perfect for taming any frizz that might pop up between takes. It’s all about giving my hair the care it needs to stay strong and vibrant, even with the demands of filming.

Which one of your movie characters has your favorite hairstyle, and why?

One of my favorite hairstyles from any of my movie characters has to be Ashley’s from Just My Luck. Her hair was always so polished, full of volume, and styled perfectly — very glamorous, which really suited her character. I loved the bouncy, glossy waves she wore, and it’s a style I’d definitely re-create today. It was fun, feminine, and timeless, and with Nexxus products, it’s easy to achieve that same healthy, voluminous look!

When was the first time you dyed your hair?

I’ve always loved experimenting with my hair, so I guess you could say I started playing with color pretty early on. Over the years, I’ve tried so many shades, from deep auburn to bright blonde — it’s been a fun journey! But honestly, it’s less about the first time I dyed it and more about how I’ve learned to take care of it through all those changes. That’s why Nexxus has become a go-to for me — it helps keep my hair healthy, no matter what color or style I’m trying.

What hair product will you always keep in your bag, no matter what?

The one hair product I always keep in my bag is the Nexxus Slick Stick. It’s a lifesaver for keeping flyaways in check and making sure my hair stays sleek and polished, whether I’m running around on set or heading out to an event. It’s so easy to use on the go, and it instantly pulls my look together, no matter what style I’m wearing.