We mined LiLo’s discography in honor of her birthday.
byCarson Mlnarik
On July 2, 1986, a legend was born. That legend would be Lindsay Lohan, to borrow a turn of phrase from her seminal 2004 Disney flick Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. The actress, singer, and new mom has gone through her fair share of public and private tribulations, but as she embarks on her 38th year, social media’s declaration of a “Lohanissance” has never felt more apt.
After returning to the Disney lot to start production on Freaky Friday 2 with Jamie Lee Curtis in June, the Long Island native has never been more “Back to Me” (also the title of her most recent original single). Though she’s largely refocused on acting, there’s no short supply of bops between the 2020 house-pop track and her pivotal debut single “Rumors,” which still garners airplay in gay clubs across the country.
Celebrate LiLo’s birthday with five noteworthy tracks you may have forgotten about.