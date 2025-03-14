Hailey Bieber’s Style In 5 Outfit Equations

Hailey Bieber is the undisputed champion of milky skin and lip tints — and setting trends with her straightforward style. Some people may think it’s basic, but it takes effort to hone in on a signature, streamlined fashion look and deliver time and time again. We’ve tracked her tomboyish Aspen style, post-Pilates ‘fits, and obsession with leather jackets, but now it’s time to dive fully into what outfits make Hailey Hailey. She loves a fur jacket, little black sunglasses, and door-knocker earrings, and she rarely wears patterns — when she does, you better believe it’s leopard print. See which of her outfit recipes we’re obsessing over below.

Animal Print, Baggy Pants & Sleek Shoes

At this point, leopard is a neutral, and she loves to wear fuzzy coats with animal prints. She loves a boyish silhouette, especially when sweeping pants are paired with a discreet, easy-to-walk-in shoe.

A Leather Jacket & A Great Heel

A night-out classic for Hailey. Whether in Phoebe Philo or Saint Laurent, she’s fond of showing a little leg. Make sure to wear a sheer tight so your legs aren’t frozen sticks by midnight.

A Sweeping Coat, Mini Shorts & A Carryall

A classic in her repertoire is a coat that grazes the Erewhon parking lot floor and New York sidewalk. When the outerwear is that gargantuan, keep the base layer tiny and monochromatic.

Suiting, The Runway Way

Mrs. Bieber is known for a fresh-off-the-runway moment. We’re still thinking about the Saint Laurent suit she wore last October, but for those looking to still show a little skin, she wore this velvety Schiaparelli that fulfills her suiting obsession. In fact, she’s such an advocate for suiting, Wardrobe.NYC enlisted her for a collab full of sharp double-breasted blazers, her go-to shape.

A Sporty Little Jacket & A Must-Have Bag

Off-duty Hailey is still expensive-looking (and actually expensive). Her go-to bags recently have all been The Row, and while the eye-watering price tag is prohibitive for the 99%, take cues and pair a fun jacket with a more demure handbag.