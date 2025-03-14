Backgrid

Fashion

Hailey Bieber’s Style In 5 Outfit Equations

A Cali girl through and through.

by Kevin LeBlanc
Hailey Bieber is the undisputed champion of milky skin and lip tints — and setting trends with her straightforward style. Some people may think it’s basic, but it takes effort to hone in on a signature, streamlined fashion look and deliver time and time again. We’ve tracked her tomboyish Aspen style, post-Pilates ‘fits, and obsession with leather jackets, but now it’s time to dive fully into what outfits make Hailey Hailey. She loves a fur jacket, little black sunglasses, and door-knocker earrings, and she rarely wears patterns — when she does, you better believe it’s leopard print. See which of her outfit recipes we’re obsessing over below.

Animal Print, Baggy Pants & Sleek Shoes

Backgrid
Backgrid
At this point, leopard is a neutral, and she loves to wear fuzzy coats with animal prints. She loves a boyish silhouette, especially when sweeping pants are paired with a discreet, easy-to-walk-in shoe.

Rosemary Leopard-Print Coat
Rixo
$641
see on mytheresa
Mid-Rise UltraSoft Baggy Jeans
Gap
$79.95
see on gap
Puma OG Speedcat in Red
$100
see on puma
Monroe Loafers
Khaite
$548
see on farfetch

A Leather Jacket & A Great Heel

River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images
Backgrid
A night-out classic for Hailey. Whether in Phoebe Philo or Saint Laurent, she’s fond of showing a little leg. Make sure to wear a sheer tight so your legs aren’t frozen sticks by midnight.

Bennett Oversized Leather Jacket
Veda
$658
see on reformation
Zandra Leather Pumps
Aeyde
$495
see on aeyde
Tilda Belted Leather Jacket
Nour Hammour
$1,510
see on nour hammour
Eva Pump in Black
Ferragamo
$980
see on ferragamo

A Sweeping Coat, Mini Shorts & A Carryall

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
A classic in her repertoire is a coat that grazes the Erewhon parking lot floor and New York sidewalk. When the outerwear is that gargantuan, keep the base layer tiny and monochromatic.

Ferris Coat
Nanushka
$1,295
see on revolve
Twin Peaks Sweater
Undercover
$230
$410
see on fwrd
Estelle Booty Shorts
Frankies Bikinis
$95
see on frankies bikinis
Aries Bag
Neous
$1,265
see on saks fifth avenue

Suiting, The Runway Way

Backgrid
MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images
Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Backgrid
Mrs. Bieber is known for a fresh-off-the-runway moment. We’re still thinking about the Saint Laurent suit she wore last October, but for those looking to still show a little skin, she wore this velvety Schiaparelli that fulfills her suiting obsession. In fact, she’s such an advocate for suiting, Wardrobe.NYC enlisted her for a collab full of sharp double-breasted blazers, her go-to shape.

Aimee Pinstripe Blazer
L'AGENCE
$625
see on l'agence
Mahalia Pinstriped Culotte
L'AGENCE
$425
see on l'agence
Autograph Dress in Rich Mocha Brown
Babaton
$268
see on aritzia
Black HB Blazer
Wardrobe.NYC
$1,250
see on ssense

A Sporty Little Jacket & A Must-Have Bag

Backgrid
XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images
Off-duty Hailey is still expensive-looking (and actually expensive). Her go-to bags recently have all been The Row, and while the eye-watering price tag is prohibitive for the 99%, take cues and pair a fun jacket with a more demure handbag.

Padded Jacket in Fila Green
Fila x Hailey
$190
Black Terrasse Bag
The Row
$4,370
see on ssense
Icon Jacket in Salvage Red
Avirex
$1,298
see on avirex
Ingrid Bag
The Row
$2,950
see on 24s